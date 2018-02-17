Police Parades Former Lagos NURTW Chairman Rafiu Olohunwa Akanni Over Alleged Murder

Published:

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Edgal Imohinmi has once again warned criminals operating in the State to steer clear or stand the risk of being smoked our wherever they.





The Police boss stated this at the media people alleged to have masterminded a member of the NURTW at Ebutte Meta area of the State.





The suspects Mr Rafiu Olohunwa Akanni ,who was the former State Chairman of NURTW was alleged to have hired an assassin who goes by the name Adeola William aka Ade Lawyer to kill the Ebute Metta Chairman of NURTW Mr Azeez Adekunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly with a down payment of N500,000 with the assurance that the balance of N1m once the job has been completed.

Mr Adeola William mobilised his gang members Bashorun Bashiru aka Abija,John Oladoun,Gbolahan Olowokere and Sunday Balogun to execute the job.





The gang struck at about 12.30 am on 23rd January 2019 but unfortunately missed their target by whiskers but were able to kill his PA one Ganiyu Ayinla.





Further investigation revealed that at the "completion " of his job,"Ade lawyer " requested the NURTW boss to pay his balance but he refused ,claiming that they did not kill the target.





The incident was reported to the Police who with the IG of Police IRT unit headed by ACP Abba Kyari and other arms of the Police the alleged assassin was nabbed.





Recovered from him were an AK 47 riffle with reg number 3501357 ,one Hyundai Santafee jeep with Reg Number EKY 741 DL which he seized from the NURTW boss in lieu of his balance.





During the Parade the suspect owned up to killing the deceased based on the instruction of of the NURTW chieftain.





He also accepted killing several victims on behalf of some prominent people in Lagos (some of whom he named ) but names withheld by CKN NEWS as investigation is ongoing.





In his own statement ,Mr Rafiu Olohunwa Akanni initially denied knowing the suspect but later owned up that he knew him through a common friend.





Asked if he truly paid the suspect N500,000 for the job,he accepted paying him the amount but that it was for him to treat himself for an accident which he was involved on .





He said the suspect has been pestering him for funds and in order not to be "eliminated by him" ,he has to oblige him.





He also alleged that the suspect has killed over 11 people in Lagos alone which he was aware of.





The State Commissioner said the suspects will be charged to court once investigation has been concluded.

