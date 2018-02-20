FAAN Confirms Dana Air Port Harcourt Crash Landing

The Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria has confirmed the Dana Air incident that occurred this evening.
This was the Statement issued by the Agency.
DANA AIR OVERSHOT PORT HARCOURT RUNWAY.
A Dana aircraft numbered 9J0363, flying from Abuja to Port Harcourt airport has overshot the Port Harcourt runway.
The incident was suspected to have been caused by a heavy rain, which was accompanied by strong wind and storm in Port Harcourt.
No casualty was recorded, as all passengers on board were safely evacuated.
Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.)
General Manager, Corporate Affairs.
Share This
0 comments: