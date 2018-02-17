FAAN APOLOGIZES FOR AKURE RUNWAY INCURSION.

Published:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to apologize to Air Peace Airlines and our esteemed passengers for a runway incursion incident that prevented an Akure airport bound flight from landing for some minutes.





The Air Peace flight, which left Lagos for Akure could not land immediately as some cows had strayed into the runway of the airport.





However, normalcy was restored quickly, as officers of the aviation security department quickly dispersed the cows from the runway and the aircraft was cleared for landing.





The Authority will like to assure travellers and the general public that efforts are already ongoing to close the gap that aided this incident.





FAAN..... Committed to our core values of safety, security and comfort.





