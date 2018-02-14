Ex Super Eagles Player, Uche Okechukwu, Others Launch Football Academy

Published:





Former Super Eagles captain, Uche Okechukwu, also known as Gentle Giant, has launched a football academy, called Abia Greater Tomorrow Football Academy.

The Aba base academy is set up by the Gentle Giant together with another ex-Eagles player, Emeka Ifejiagwa and Emeka Uche.

Uche, has strong links to Turkish clubs like Fenerbahçe SK and İstanbulspor AS where he played before his retirement from football. He is instrumental to some Nigerians and African players that played for Fenerbahçe.



The academy will scout for talented players and train them to actualize their dreams in the game of football.



