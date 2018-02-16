Ex Lagos NURTW Chairman Rafiu Olorunwa ,Assassin Arrested Over Alleged Murder

Published:





The immediate past Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW),Lagos Chapter, Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olorunwa, has been arrested for alleged murder by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team(IRT) in Lagos.





His arrest at Ebute-Metta,Lagos Mainland on Thursday February 15, 2018 was as a result of the confession by a notorious assassination suspect, Adeola Williams popularly known as Ade Lawyer that the ex-Union boss was behind the killing of Ganiyu Ayinla-Bankusa, a Personal Assistant to a Union Chairman on Lagos Island, Azeez Adekunle Lawal a-k-a Kunle Poly.





Ade Lawyer who also confessed to the killing of Motorcycle Union leader in Oshodi known as 'Hamburger' last year,said Olorunwa actually gave him advance payment of half a million to assassinate Kunle Poly, but they missed the target and killed his PA.He refused to pay them the balance of One million naira.





He also confessed that he seized Olorunwa's Hyandai SUV from his driver with the hope of returning it when the balance must have been paid,adding that he was in regular contact with the former NURTW Chairman from his hiding place.





Ade Lawyer who was singing like a parrot named five other people he had assassinated in Lagos axis,including one Jide Dosunmu.

