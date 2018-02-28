Kidnapping Kingpin Evans Asks Judge To Quash Charges Against Him

Published:

Suspected kidnapper Evans on Wednesday asked a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, to quash the two separate charges filed against him by the Lagos State government. The government had filed fresh five counts bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder against Evans and three other persons.





The other three are Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba. At the resumed hearing, counsel to Evans Olukoya Ogungbeje told the court that he has a motion on notice to quash the two charges filed against his client. The lawyer also told the court that the two charges are grossly defective.





But the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, countered by insisting that there were sufficient proof and evidence linking Evans to the charges. Justice Adedayo Akintoye adjourned ruling on the applications till March 22.

