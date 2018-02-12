El-Rufai Vows To Prosecute Those Behind Fresh Southern Kaduna Attacks

Published:

The attack that claimed the lives of four people at Bakin Kogi village in Jemaa Local Government Area, Kaduna State has been condemned by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. The governor in a statement issued by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to visit the community to assess the situation and take necessary steps to relieve human sufferings with immediate effect.







Governor El-Rufai commiserated with the victims and people of Bakin Kogi over the attack and assured them that security operatives have been deployed in the area to forestall insecurity. He, however, vowed that the state government would prosecute anyone found culpable in the attack after the investigations are concluded.







"While the institutions of law and order are doing their work, the government is appealing to our leaders in our traditional institutions, civic and faith groups to continue the work of calming our communities, and bolstering the constituency for peace, security and the rule of law.







"The state government commiserates with families that lost their loved ones and asks God to grant them eternal rest.“In these difficult times, government will continue to discharge its duty to secure the state, and promote peace and harmony across our diverse communities,” the statement read

