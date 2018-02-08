EFCC Will Continue Probe Of NHIS Boss Despite Reinstatement - FG

Published:

The Nigerian government has said the reinstatement of the head of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, will not stop the probe being carried out on him by the EFCC. Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed made this known to journalists at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.





But the minister said he was not aware the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was investigating Yusuf. Mohammed said, "I was precise. I said I am not aware that the EFCC is investigating him and that if it is true, that the fact that he has been reinstated does not mean a stop to it. That is what I said.





"I am not saying I’m not aware that he was suspended or any investigation is going on. The fact that he has been reinstated does not mean that the EFCC will not continue with its investigation, that is what I said.”





