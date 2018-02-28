EFCC, Nigeria Army Partner Against Corruption

Published:





The Nigerian Army has called for closer ties between military and the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in tackling corruption in Nigeria. Brigadier General S.N. Eze, Commander, Special Investigation Bureau (SIB), who led eight other officers of the Nigeria Military Police on a visit to the Acting Chairman, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, at the Commission’s Head Office, Wuse II, Abuja on Tuesday said “the fight against corruption requires the collaborative support of all and sundry, most especially the military for it to be won”.







He said the visit was part of civil-military relationship geared towards strengthening the collaboration between the Nigerian Army and the EFCC.“I am here as part of civil-military relationship to strengthen the collaboration between our unit and the EFCC which has been in the fore front of the fight against corruption in Nigeria”, Eze said. According to him, the visit was also “to maintain smooth liaison with the EFCC” to facilitate quick response in case any of the institutions need the other’s assistance.







"We want to leverage on the existing structure put in place by the EFCC in achieving results in investigation and monitoring of people on issues that have to do with corruption in the security sector”, he added. The SIB commander also solicited support of the Commission in the area of capacity building of his personnel saying, “We’ll like to have some of our detectives and investigators trained at the EFCC Academy to boost their professionalism in the area of investigation of corruption related cases”.







He praised the efforts of the anti-graft agency under the leadership of Magu for reinvigorating the fight against corruption. In his brief remark, Magu welcomed the visitors and expressed the readiness of the EFCC to providing assistance in any area its assistance is needed.“I welcome you and your team to the EFCC and I assure you that we will cooperate with you in any area our assistance is needed”, he assured.







The EFCC boss, while calling for all hands to be on deck in fighting corruption said, “we must fight corruption. It is a crime against humanity and a threat to national security. There is need to tackle corruption, even in the military. We must join hands to kill the cankerworm or at least reduce it to the barest minimum”

