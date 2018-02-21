EFCC Docks Maina For Impersonating Police

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 arraigned one Mohammed Nuhu Maina before Justice O. O. Goodluck of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja, on a 7-count charge of forgery and impersonation.





Count seven of the charge reads:





“That you, Mohammed Nuhu Maina (M) sometimes in October 2017 at Abuja within Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja falsely personated a police officer of the rank of Assistant Superintendent, and in such assumed character, dressed in a police uniform with the rank of ASP and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 132 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.





In view of his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Francis Jirbo, told the court to fix a date for trial and to remand the accused in prison custody.





However, Maina’s counsel, M. I. Tola, informed the court that, he had a pending motion dated and filed February 2, 2017 praying the court to admit his client to bail.





Justice Goodluck granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be federal civil servant not below grade level 14 and must be resident within the FCT.





“The defendant is to be remanded in prison custody pending the fulfillment of his bail condition”, the judge added.





The case has been adjourned to March 29, 2018 for hearing.

