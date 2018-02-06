EFCC Arraigns Muhammad Yusuf Over Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe Zonal office yoday, February 5, 2018, arraigned one Muhammad Maikudi Yusuf before Justice Abubakar Jauro of the Gombe State High Court on one count charge bordering on cheating.Maikudi, a former Amir of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, FCE, Gombe branch, between 2014 to 2016 as well as former Amir of Gombe Area Unit of the same society was investigated by the EFCC following a petition by one Bilyaminu Abdullahi, Secretary of the society.The petitiner had alleged that sometimes in 2015, the accused collected the sum of N840,000.00 from the society's account through one Muhammed Bello then the Treasurer signed an undertaking to refund the money after some few weeks which he failed after several promises.He pleaded not guilty to the charge read against him. In view of that development, the prosecution counsel, A. M. Labaran applied for a date of trial.While adjourning the case to 22nd February, 2018 for trial, Justice Jauro granted bail to the accused person on the term and conditions of the admistrative bail earlier granted by the EFCC which includes a civil servant of level 14, and also a bond of N840,000.00.