Ebonyi Uni Student Kneel Before Coffin Of Late Boyfriend To Pay Her Last Respect

A 300-level Public Administration student of Ebonyi State University was laid to rest on Saturday, February 3, in his hometown, Ndiofoke Amagu Ikwo in Ebonyi state.Identified as Nkwuda Aloysius aka Ally Boi/Don Swagger, he died in a tragic motor accident on the 28th of January, and his girlfriend, Miss Catherine Nwakaego was pictured kneeling before the coffin, paying her last respect.