DSTV,GOTV May Stop Operating In Nigeria From June 2018

The Federal Government may have notified the management of MultiChoice DSTV/GOTV that their operations, in Nigeria, will come to an end in 2019 as their license expires June next year.

According to a letter to that effect issued, on Tuesday, by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), the license issued to them in 2014 by NBC will not be renewed because it was not in line with Digital Switch Over (DSO) White Paper.

If Multichoice DSTV/GOTV will ever operate in Nigeria again after expiration of its license, the only option left for them is to go to licensed Signal Distribution company, that is Pinnacle Communications Ltd or ITS.





