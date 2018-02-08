DSS Invites IBB's Spokesman, Lawyer Faults Action

Published:

The Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Wednesday invited Kassim Afegbua for a chat with its Director-General Lawal Daura. According to report, the meeting will hold on Thursday and comes days after Afegbua released a statement on behalf of his principal Ibrahim Babangida.





Afegbua, media aide to former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, had on Wednesday honoured an invitation at the Force headquarters in Abuja. Confirming the invitation, Afegbua’s attorney, Kayode Ajulo, said his client was not intimidated by the development.





He said: "Afeguba has just received a call from the DSS this evening indicating that he should come for a chat with the DG between the hours of 11am or noon on Thursday.“My client has right to legal entitlements which every other citizen should enjoy without fear of the government or other fellow citizens.





"These are rights which cannot be said to have been given to man by man but are earned by man for being a human because they are necessary for his continuous happy existence with himself, his fellow man and for participation in a complex society. Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear about this.”



Meanwhile This Is The Latest Press Release From Kassim Afegbua's Lawyer



Kassim Afegbua’s Lawyers query DSS Invitation...



8th February, 2018

KAC/KA/GOV/11/18



The Director General,

Department of State Security

Yellow House,

Maitama-Abuja



Attn. Alh. Haliru (AD External Security)



Sir,



RE: INVITATION OF PRINCE KASSIM AFEGBUA



We act as Solicitors to Prince Kassim Afegbua, hereinafter referred to as “Our Client” and on whose firm instruction we write you.



Our client, a renowned Journalist, former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, a patriotic and law abiding Nigerian only last night got information that he has an invitation to honour with the Director General of the State Security Service at the Department of State Service Headquarters, Abuja.



In availing us of the above development, we have accordingly advised our client and, true to character, he has indicated his readiness to honour the said invitation even as he expressed curiosity over the unusual invitation, especially coming on the heels of recent events pertaining to the discharge of his duty to his principal, General Ibrahim Babangida, GCFR.



Our client's concerns are wary and valid, as very little information has been availed him on the context of the said invitation.



While bound by his sense of duty as a citizen of Nigeria, and with a clear conscience eager to meet with your Director General in due course, we must on his behalf demand that the shroud of ambivalence surrounding his invitation be quickly cleared.



This is achievable by extending a verified formal invitation, whose content should specify the reason(s) for his invitation.



Accept please the assurances of our high esteem.



Yours truly,

For: Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law



Signed

Dr. Kayode Ajulo



Principal Partner

