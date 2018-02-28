DSS Arrests Suspected Kidnap Kingpin, Others In Benue State

Published:





Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one suspected notorious kidnap, Isaiah Suwe, who allegedly masterminded heinous crimes including armed robbery, murder and cattle rustling in Katsina Ala, Benue State. In a statement signed for the DSS by one Tony Opuiyo, the arrest was made by a joint team of the service operatives and military at Takum in Taraba State. The statement explained that the 23-year-old gang leader was arrested with Barnabas Torva Amadu, Aondi Tersoo, Nengenen Mbaawuaga Damian, AondoaseKayitor and Ternenge Retail, who are also members of his gang. It further revealed that Amadu was accused of participating in the kidnap and murder of Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly.







The DSS also said it arrested Usman Umaru (aka Dan Guru) AbubakarUmaru, Garba Umar, aka Smally, Abubakar Garba and Umar Bello; all members of the Gemere kidnap gang said to have kidnapped some Canadians and Americans along Abuja – Kaduna road. It would be recalled that the service had on January 20, 2018, intercepted the leader of the gang, Abubakar Muhammed (aka Gemere) along the Lokoja – Okene highway where he was killed in a gun battle with operatives. Similarly, on February 20, 2018, at Ambaliya area of Jalingo, Taraba State, the service arrested Mohammed BabangidaIsma’il while in possession of some firearms. He is further being investigated.







Meanwhile, at Ekeki, Yenagoa,Bayelsa State, a suspected notorious kidnapper, Anthony Kio Elegwe was arrested by the service on February 22, 2018. Elegwe is a 37-year-old Engineer who hails from Oyigba Community, Ahoada-West LGA of Rivers State. The DSS statement noted that early checks have confirmed his involvement in several kidnap activities particularly those of Grace Omietimi, mother of James Omietimi, Head of Clinical Services, Federal Medical Center (FMC), Yenagoa and Marie Ebikake, former Commissioner for Transport in the Governor Seriake Dickson administration. Some of the exhibit recovered by the service are nine SIM cards, different telephone brands and accessories, bank ATM Card, a flash drive, one voter’s card and one ID card belonging to Moses Yaro, a member of Vigilante Group of Nigeria in TarabaState.

