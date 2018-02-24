Doren Specialists Hospital Denies Neglecting Accident Victim

Published:

MALICIOUS, UNSCRUPULOUS & UNVERIFIED ALLEGATION MADE BY SEGUN ARINZE AGAINST DOREN SPECIALIST HOSPITAL AJAHThe attention of our organisation, Doren Specialist Hospital Ajah, has been drawn to the malicious, unscrupulous, and unverified statements and images made by Mr Segun Arinze and shared by him on his social media handle in respect of a man whom he falsely alleged was refused medical attention by our hospital. The facts of the matter are:1. The said man was rushed to the hospital on 21st February 2018, at about 11 am by a group of people who gave a history that he was electrocuted.2. A doctor from DOREN Specialist Hospital promptly assess the man and certified him DEAD AT PRESENTATION.3. The people who brought him were informed that the man was dead and were advised to take the man to a morgue since the hospital does not run mortuary services.4. The people who brought the dead man rather than take the corpse to the morgue, resorted to create a scene and disrupt the operation of the hospitalPlease note that We at DOREN Specialist Hospital as a point of duty, attends to all emergencies as they present and does not put cost as a prerequisite for first aid treatment to be administered.Having said this, our media team and some concerned [unbiased and truth loving] Nigerians swung into action to address Segun Arinze’s post on his page and he took it down. We even engaged him privately to address his post but he turned to say that he is a public figure, we should talk to him on the public post.Now that he has taken the post down, we are still battling with the ripple effect created by this unverified fake news.To this effect, we demand that:1. Segun Arinze should return to the same channel used to spread this fake news and tender an unreserved apology to the management and staff of the DOREN Specialist Hospital2. That at the same time he should publish his apology in the online media platform and at least two National newspapers3. That he reaches out to all the social platforms who are within his reach, who had re-posted and re-tweeted his fake news to withdraw their posts and tell the true side of the story.Signed ManagementDOREN SPECIALIST HOSPITAL