Don't Welcome Saraki Back To our Party - Kwara PDP Warns Uche Secondus

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has asked the Uche Secondus led national leadership to ignore any attempt by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to return to the party. Oyedepo made the call on Wednesday when he led some political bigwigs in the state to the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.





Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Oyedepo said the Kwara delegation met with the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and pleaded with him not to allow Saraki to hijack the party. He said that it was wrong to allow Saraki to “have his way”, having left the party when he was expected to help in building and strengthening it.





"We are apprehensive of what the national leadership can do to welcome somebody who had gone away from the party and is being given a royal welcome into the party.“It is not Saraki’s coming that create any fear, it is whatever the national leadership can do to encourage him to seize the party’s structure from established people of Kwara State.





"Whoever is returning must respect the structure of our party and cooperate with us appropriately. We will welcome Saraki with open hands if he comes to be part of the party. We can’t say somebody should not join our party.“In plain language, the executive that is on ground was constitutionally elected for four years and parties are always in anticipation of new people joining them. You cannot dismantle the structure of a party because someone is joining the party,” Oyedepo said.

