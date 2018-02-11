Details On How Big Gen John Shagaya rtd Died...FRSC

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Commission has shed more light on how former Senator representing Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone,Brigadier General John Shagaya Rtd, died in a road crash today.According to the spokesman of the FRSC ,Commander Bisi Kazeem,the former Senator died in a lone traffic crash that occurred at about 1445 hours along Langtang - Pankshin road on his way to Jos today , Sunday 11th February , 2018.FRSC team from Langtang Unit Command were at the scene of the crash immediately after the crash.He was reportedly travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep with his driver and an orderly from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.Preliminary report indicates that the driver lost control and hit a tree making the General to sustain a head injury that eventually led to his death.The two injured aides of the Major General are currently in Pankshin General Hospital while the corpse of General Shagaya has been deposited at the Air Force Hospital Mortuary in Jos.FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.It will be recalled that Brig Gen John Shagaya was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru,Jos