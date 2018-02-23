Dapchi Schoolgirls: Yobe Residents Attack Governor's Convoy

Published:

The visit of Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, to Dapchi was cut short as angry residents of the town pelted his convoy with stones. Boko Haram members had stormed Government Girls Technical College in Dapchi on Monday, but the schoolgirls were said to have fled into the bushes in the area. While some of the girls had been returning to the school, 46 were said to be missing.





The crowd, still at a loss over the whereabouts of the missing schoolgirls, showed their disgust to the governor on Thursday. On sighting him, the crowd who had apparently prepared for him, threw stones at his convoy, injuring some of his aides, as well as government officials. The security men attached to the governor had to use tear gas to disperse the angry crowd who also destroyed seven vehicles in the convoy.





Many officials in the convoy were seen with bloodstained clothes as they were injured in the attack. One of the journalists in the convoy, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a cameraman was also injured. He said, "We were in fear as the residents continued to throw stones to protest against government's handling of the girls abduction.





"The angry residents ignored the tear gas as they vandalised seven vehicles in our convoy. "From the little information that we got, they were angry that the Yobe State Government deceived Nigerians that the schoolgirls had been rescued when nobody was rescued. "Some of them told the governor to present the girls that were rescued”It was gathered that the governor had to leave the town in a hurry to forestall any disaster.

Share This