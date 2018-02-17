Court Sentences Husband To Death For Killing His Wife In Lagos

Published:

A man was on Tuesday sentenced to death after being found guilty of the murder of his wife. The man, Katungi Philips, was accused and then convicted of the murder of his wife, Justina James on July 26, 2014 at their residence at Pako House, Oniru, Lagos.





According to the accused, he killed his spouse after he found out she allegedly infected him with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The prosecuting counsel, Mrs O.R. Ahmed-Muili, said the couple had been married for two years when the incident occurred. She said, "After discovering that she had allegedly infected him with the virus, the deceased threatened to leave him for another man.





"He stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife during the ensuing argument and he also attempted to kill himself by stabbing himself in the abdomen with the knife.” The defence, on its part, argued that the fatal knife wounds were as a result of provocations. Giving her judgement, Justice Rakiatu Adebiyi of the Ikeja High Court said she finds the defence’s argument lacking as the multiple stab wounds inflicted on Justina by Phillips were excessive.





She said, "The prosecution was able to prove by cogent circumstantial evidence that the defendant intended to kill the deceased.“I hereby find the defendant guilty of the murder of Justina James.“In view of the mandatory sentence for murder in Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, the defendant, Katungi Phillips is hereby sentenced to death, may the Lord have mercy on his soul.”

