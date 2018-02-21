Court Convicts Banker For Defrauding Client

Published:

Share This

Justice Fatun O. Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo the Akwa Ibom state capital on Tuesday February 20, 2018, convicted and sentenced one Elijah Joseph John.John was convicted following a plea bargain he entered into as he pleaded guilty on the two count charge preferred against him by the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.While sentencing the convict, Justice Riman ordered him to be of "best behaviour" for the next three years and also to pay a fine of N100, 000.00 (One hundred thousand naira) only.The prosecuting counsel Barr. N. K. Ukoha immediately thanked the court. The convict had since paid the N400, 000 to the owner.John who was a staff of Diamond Bank at the time he committed the offence, was dragged to court on charges bothering on computer related forgery, identity theft and impersonation.His criminal activity was reported to the Commission by a certain Aniebeit Daniel Udeme a bank customer who said he deposited the sum of N400, 000. 00 (four hundred thousand naira only) into his account, and the said sum was moved out of his account same day.According to him, he reported the unauthorised transaction to the bank but was later told that the transaction could not be reversed, hence he petitioned the Commission.A swift investigation into the complaint immediately revealed that it was the convict that moved the fund for his personal gain by fraudulenty activating mobile banking on his phone, using the victims banking details under the pretex that he was assisting the victim in resolving a mobile banking issue.