Council Of State Meeting: Buhari Meets Obasanjo, Others At Aso Rock,Jonathan, Shagari, IBB Absent

A meeting of the Council of State presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Although, all living past Presidents and Heads of Government are members of the Council , former President Goodluck Jonathan, former President Shehu Shagari and former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida are absent.





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), are however attending the meeting which is the third of such under Buhari. The meeting, which began at 11: 05 am, is also being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki. Gowon and a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Uwais, said the opening prayer. Before the meeting started , President Buhari had gone round the Council Chambers to shake hands with his visitors .



The governors in attendance are those of Sokoto, Delta, Adamawa, Imo, Benue, Lagos, Nasarawa, Abia, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kebbi , Plateau, Kano, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ekiti, Zamfara, Ogun, Niger and Ebonyi States. Former Chief Justices of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi and Aloma Muktar are also in attendance. A one minute silence was observed in honour of the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher.

