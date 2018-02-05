Controversial Memo: Police IG Orders IBB Spokesman Kassim Afegbua's Arrest

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has reportedly invited Kassim Afegbua, media aide to former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, for interrogation. It was learned that Afegbua has been given 24 hours to turn himself up for ”issuing a fake statement.”





Afegbua had released the statement titled, "Towards a National Rebirth” in which he quoted Babangida as advising Nigerians to do away with analogue leaders and embrace those of the digital age. But the former Nigerian leader, in another statement signed by him, noted that he had easy access to the president and that where necessary, he would speak to him in camera, not resorting to open letter.





However, Afegbua insisted on Sunday evening that the statement he issued was approved by his boss. According to The Nation, a government source, who does not want his name in print, confirmed that the police boss had ordered Afegbua’s arrest should he fail to show up within 24 hours.

Share This