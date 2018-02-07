CKN Nigeria Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 7th February 2018

· Six arraigned for raping 14-year-old
· JAMB extends deadline for UTME registration
· Contractors handling federal roads have been paid – FG
· Fayose knocks police for attacking Ortom
· Nine tips to keep vehicles in top shape
· Trader collapses as task force raid illegal market in Rivers
· Buhari visits Lafia, orders clampdown on illegal arms
· Ex-CCB member confirms discrepancies in Saraki’s assets forms
· Defend yourselves if attacked, Benue gov tells residents
· Whoever picks Fayose as running mate endangers his life – Kashamu
· Molten metal deforms Lagos Chinese company worker
