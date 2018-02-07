Wednesday, 7 February 2018

CKN Nigeria Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 7th February 2018

Published: February 07, 2018


·         Buhari: herdsmen, bandits attacks won’t be tolerated

·         Tinubu gets Presidential mandate to reconcile APC members  

·         Food security: local rice production to the rescue

·         Passengers miss flights as ex-Airways workers protest

·         Benue: 120 facing trial

·         Forex repatriation: CBN to punish non-compliant exporters

·         CCT trial: Saraki closes case after calling witness

·         Nigerian equities down as global stock market plunges

·         Let electorate decide Buhari’s reelection fate, says Kashamu

·         Looters out to demonise Buhari to regain power, say FONGON

·         Glo expands unfair advantage to 4G MiFis

·         Obasanjo: only ‘popular movement’ can rescue Nigeria

·         Civil Defence parades suspected vandals

·         Six arraigned for raping 14-year-old

·         JAMB extends deadline for UTME registration

·         Contractors handling federal roads have been paid – FG

·         Fayose knocks police for attacking Ortom

·         Nine tips to keep vehicles in top shape

·         Trader collapses as task force raid illegal market in Rivers

·         Buhari visits Lafia, orders clampdown on illegal arms

·         Ex-CCB member confirms discrepancies in Saraki’s assets forms

·         Defend yourselves if attacked, Benue gov tells residents

·         Whoever picks Fayose as running mate endangers his life – Kashamu

·         Molten metal deforms Lagos Chinese company worker


·         Hold public hearing on Hijab controversy, Muslim bodies urge NASS

·         6.8m Nigerians benefit from Social Investment Programme — Presidency

·         Rising insecurity in North worries Governor El-Rufai

·         FG requires $245bn to implement ERGP – Minister

