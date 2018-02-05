Monday, 5 February 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Monday 5th February 2018

Published: February 05, 2018


·         Maina sues Magu, EFCC over alleged defamation, demands N10bn

·         2019: No more imposition of candidates in PDP - Secondus

·         Commission investigates police failure to prosecute lawmaker

·         2019: YIAGA partners INEC on youth engagement strategy

·         Don urges govt to allocate more fund for cultural sector

·         Controversy as spokesman insists IBB authorised ‘Vote out Buhari in 2019’ statement

·         Bribery Scandal: Suspend CCT Chairman - A2J

·         IBB disowns state of the nation statement

·         2019: Drama over IBB’s stand on Buhari’s future

·         EFCC sues firm, MD over alleged N1.275b ‘gift’ to PDP

·         Covenant Varsity to represent Nigeria at global competition

·         ‘Insurgency completely defeated’

·         One issue, two stands and a controversy

·         Falana asks Govt to bring back deported naturalised Nigerians from Cameroon

·         Get your voter cards, says Ikpeazu

·         Policeman, trader, villager killed in Benue

·         Fayemi gives free UTME forms to 5,000 admission seekers

·         Why Imo politicians are fighting me, by Okorocha 

·         Calabar Radio station gives free fuel

·         Fed Govt has created millions of jobs, says minister

·         Oyo-Ita warns Perm Secs against corruption

·         Pension fund: Maina files N10b suit against Magu, commission

·         One injured in attack on OPC faction

·         Score feared dead in herdsmen, Adamawa villagers’ clash

·         Relocate to Kano, Gov Ganduje tells herdsmen

·         Confusion as IBB disowns statement on 2019 issued by spokesman

·         How juju arrested PHCN officials in Osogbo

·         Obasanjo’s coalition of disgruntled politicians

·         Man accused of impregnating, aborting three times for wife’s sister

·         Power grid records first collapse in February

·         Slain graduate lynched at drinking joint – AOCOED

·         Morocco humiliate Eagles 4-0 to win CHAN title



