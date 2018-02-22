CKN News Newspapers....Thursday 22nd February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 22, 2018 FG invests N6bn to develop infrastructure in Maritime University AIB begins investigation into Dana Air P'Harcourt Airport accident 'As stakeholders knock NCAA, FAAN over accident Helping Hands International honours Nigerians, plans to stimulate economy PTML Customs Command rakes in N98.8bn in 2017 Infantino hails NFF, says Russia is set for World Cup Yobe: 111 schoolgirls 'unaccounted for' after Boko Haram attack ' Police Meningitis kills 4 in Niger Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards LG poll: INEC probes alleged Kano under-age voting Missing N70m: Northern senators reject 'monkey' story, sack Adamu Corruption still high in Nigeria 'Transparency International Nigerian public service stinks, says Sultan APC Kaduna crisis: Govt threatens senator over another house $2.1bn arms deal: EFCC detains ex-Army chief, Ihejirika Wike, type of leader Nigeria needs 'Na'Abba Enigma of youth unemployment Nations at odds in Munich I am always nervous. Help! Beating cellulite Thank God, Zuma, like a rancid fart, is blown to dust [1] Industry titbits on my mind Why Nigeria is strangely wired Under age voters as election strategy A nation that has been swallowed Appreciating the cash snake Giant strides of Dankwambo in Gombe The proposed BOFIA amendments Herdsmen: Buhari's handling of killings suspicious ' jang Let's run Nigeria as business -Ejikeme Don't politicise Zamfara killings, ALGON boss tells politicians PDP engaging in 'destructive propaganda' ' APC Nigeria ready to host FIFA events ' Pinnick NPFL: Sunshine Stars accept sanctions Higher institutions football league starts July Winter Olympics: Nigeria's Bobsled team gets thumbs up CAF club competitions: Plateau, MFM, Akwa show class Tornadoes boots out Onuh Russia 2018: Etim Esin tasks Rohr on Moses, others NOGIG 2018: NLNG dominates swimming Two s/finalists emerge in Zenith/Delta Principals' Cup FG in talks with CBN, NSIA, IFC on modular refineries financing Businesses succeed, fail on strategy 'Abiagom, Ecab Products boss Emefiele,Akeredoluto inaugurate egg powder plant CSR: UBA Foundation comforts Danfodiyo varsity students with link bridge FRC blasts Maritime Academy for non-remittance of operating surplus Longyen: Why Lalong Dissolved His Cabinet Stop Extorting Money from Innocent Igbo Traders, Okorocha Slams Customs Monarchs, Leaders Agree on Common Southern Ancestry Court Remands 4 Suspected Kidnappers in Kogi Emmanuel Signs N646.6 State Appropriation Bill for 2018 Financial Year into Law Abia Court Orders Sealing of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Data Centre Operators Move to Up Nigerias Rating on Data Economy... Rampant MFM, Plateau Utd, Akwa Utd Zoom into Next Round NBC Sanctions 86 Broadcasting Stations Nigeria Ready to Host Any FIFA Event, Says Pinnick Boko Haram: 48 Missing School Girls Return as Buhari Dispatches Ministers to Yobe Barclays Confirms Teleology as Preferred Bidder of 9mobile Fuel Scarcity May Linger as Marketers Issue 14-Day Ultimatum over Unpaid Subsidy Claims FG Mobilises CBN, IFC, Others to Finance Modular Refineries El-Rufai Tightens the Noose, Asks Factional Leader, Hunkuyi, to Pay N30.4m in 30 Days Corruption Getting Worse in Nigeria, New Corruption Perception Index Reveals Low Patronage Hits Dana Air as PH Int'l Airport Reopens for Operations Nigeria Cautions ECOWAS against Currency Integration Dasukigate: EFCC Grills Ihejirika over $2.1bn Arms Deal Senate Northern Caucus Removes Pro-Buhari Lawmaker as Chairman State of the Nation: PDPs Allegations Misleading, Says APC Court Rules against Daytime Oro Festival in Ogun Communities Crisis in Cross River APC Deepens, Party Chieftain Tackle Oyegun, Oni Lawyer's Ill-health Stalled Trial of Importer of 661 Pump Action Guns Court Freezes Accounts of Navy Admiral Poll timetable reorder: Northern senators sack Adamu as leader AEDC donates ferry to River Niger community El-Rufai in fresh plot to demolish my home Senator KPMG submits interim report on new data pricing Naira records marginal gain, closes at 362/dollar Believe in yourselves, Total MD urges youths Minister warns against looters posing as messiahs Fuel scarcity may continue, IPMAN warns How to adjust your default financial position Four die as Meningitis hits Niger Boko Haram attack: 48 schoolgirls found, 46 still missing, says Yobe govt Buhari meets Obasanjo, Jonathan, others over insecurity today Review security architecture, CAN tells Buhari Private refineriesll improve petroleum products, production Baru Defection tsunami will hit APC soon Secondus Commodities exchange markets, an incentive for production N8.5bn fraud: Atewe wasnt forced to make statement, says EFCC Army rescues Yobe schoolgirls Trial of Boko Haram suspects: Lessons for judiciary Lagos CJ frees inmate suffering from tuberculosis 1999 Constitution and right to vote Pro-bono challenge: PUC to reward six lawyers Will redenominating the naira improve its value Visionscape and Lagos heaps of refuse Illegal firearms importation: Lawyers sickness stalls suspects trial Ayorinde commends LagosPhoto, restates governments support for arts Akinwumi Isola enriched Yoruba literature Okunoye Mourinho hails McTominay after leaving out Pogba for Sevilla draw De Gea stars as Manchester United settle for Sevilla draw Dana plane damaged navigational equipment at PH airport ' FG
