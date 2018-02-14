CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 14th February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 14, 2018 "Atlanta Robbin" Is Back With A New Trailer Libyan returnees seek relocation from Port Harcourt airport Oracle alerts Nigerians to more cyber security breaches Buhari is in a trance, says Soyinka 2019 elections and Nigeria's future Senate investigates scarcity of smaller currency denominations Curbing cyber crime exposure via affective enterprise risk assessment Rivers House of Assembly to relax death penalty in anti-cultism, anti-kidnapping bills Kachikwu allays fear of debt over Egina FPSO project Northern groups demand emergency rule in states What makes The Dusty Manuscript contest unique Bauchi governor backs state police to tackle security challenges Tom Tom explains decision to endorse Super Eagles Double trouble Eight diseases that could wipe out human race U.S. may halt crude oil import from Nigeria Shorunmu advises Rohr to create level playing field for goalkeepers Why Nigeria cannot implement local content 100% Commissioner of police confirms arrest of saboteurs of Benue State patrol team Court jails bank official 14 years for N20m fraud World Bank Hails Oyo On School Census Report WAEC Extends Private Candidates Registration Till January Fayose Prays For Speedy Recovery Of President Buharis Son, Yusuf Ambode Appoints Onibon As MOCPED Acting Provost Aregbesola Presents N173. 9bn Budget For 2018 Fiscal Year SEC, Journalists Synergise On Investor Education Devolution Of Powers, Not Restructuring Will Solve Our Problems Sen Borofice 2017: Governance Suffers As Senate, Presidency Feud Remains New Import Guidelines Negate Ease Of Doing Business Stakeholders DPR Dispenses 57,000 Litres Free To Motorists 4 Killed, 13 Wounded In Borno Suicide Bomb Attack Bike Accident: Litany Of Prayers For First Son Miners Oppose Removal Of Mining From Exclusive List Senate Cuts Short Recess To Address Fuel Scarcity Nigerian Stock Market Among Worlds Top 5 Performers In 2017 CNN Report AIbom Jailbreak: 14 Inmates Re-arrested Herdsmen attack: Fayose visits community, warns against reprisal Imoll reject Okorochas son-in-law as gov PDP Get your voter cards, Okowa tells students APC panel report on restructuring Join retirees' club, Tinubu tells Obasanjo, IBB 10 benefits of Internet banking for your business 122 agencies to pay operating surpluses, FG targets N886bn Kachikwu laments Nigeria's loss to oil production contracts Reps summon Emefiele, NDIC, BoI CEOs over N17bn NERFUND loans Senate probes scarcity of lower naira denominations Manufacturers' power demand hits 14,882MW, want stranded 2,000MW NNPC begins recovery of N100bn property Nigeria Airways' UK, Ghana workers got full entitlements ' FG FG should develop data governance for workers 'Aguele We'll replicate Mark tradition in JAC trucks ' Lanre Shittu Stock market in seven-day fall, investors lose N370bn Ford causes stir with new Mustang Bullitt auction FG repairs failed portions of Calabar-Ogoja Road FAAN to remove abandoned aircraft at Kano, other airports Domestic, foreign airlines reward passengers with Valentine offers Deficit financing: Is Panda bond still on the cards Global concept of cattle colonies is the answer On that $1bn Boko Haram fund Man in custody over death of police wife Tenant jailed 21 years for sexually assaulting boy, 3 22 pupils, two teachers, driver die in crash 22-year-old Boko Haram commander jailed 60 years for terrorism Two killed as rival cults clash in Bayelsa FCT police bust robbery gang allegedly headed by medical doctor Revenge-seeking youths break into homosexual doctors house, arrested DPR seals 15 petrol stations in AIbom Trump lawyer says he paid $130,000 to porn star linked to president Is restructuring possible before 2019 Reordering of elections by National Assembly South Korea to pay $2.6m for Norths Olympic presence Herdsmen attacks in Osun, Ondo as Soyinka says Buhari is in a trance I cant allow Kwankwaso to control me, says Ganduje Herdsmen attacks: Northern coalition demand state of emergency in four states Police detain cops for beating up Ogun headmistress CP to meet victim, NUT demands action N36m fraud: Shehu Sani storms JAMB HQ with snake charmers Gunmen kidnap Kaduna PDP chieftain No section will impose presidential candidate on us PDP UNILAG postpones convocation Tinubus reconciliatory panel belated $350m power fund not diverted Adeosun, Fashola Reps clash over amnesty Okorocha granted Don Waneys men Lagos reviews emergency plan Zuma defies ANCs order to resign Lagos, Kano partner for economic development Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
