CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 7th February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 07, 2018 CBN bars banks from imposing charges on forex sales Ex-Nigeria Airways staff protest non-payment of N45bn pension NEXIM Bank wants exporters to apply for N500bn ESF Nigeria, hotbed of technological innovation in Africa ' Oracle MD How safe is that 'free' Wi-Fi Nigerians to experience 'I pass my neighbour' generator powered AC Real reasons Zinox acquired Konga I'm ready to defend Daily Times with my life 'Anosike Lagos targets Africa's 3rd largest economy in 2023 Akeredolu signs N181bn 2018 budget into law Anambra elders demand N43bn refund from FG EFCC: We won't spare corrupt VCs, JAMB officials Outrage in Senate over exposure of students to tobacco Don Waney: Imo's amnestydoesn't cover Rivers, Wiketells Okorocha CCT: Drama as Saraki closes defence after calling one witness Some leaders don't understand economics 'Obasanjo Protest in Edo as policeman allegedly pushes motorist to death Restructuring as nation-building in Nigeria Babangida's controversial statement When a hired mob failed to stop me from defending democracy in Nigeria (2) The philosophy of psychic attack (4) God raises new man in Ado'Ekiti to cure diabetes Sensitise to, not 'on Major Christian Anuforo, Jan 15 and 60 years of Tiv genocide Ekwueme: Exit of a rare gem Nigeria and the bookstore debate Africa's quest for a single, unified market Day of rage in ebonyi How Anambrastood still forIgweEzeude Igbere cultural carnival showcases, lifts Igbo heritage Young farmers roll out success stories in Anambra, Enugu, others FG lays foundation for Aba Drug Mart Again, bulldozers set to roll in Lugbe, Kukwaba Day FGGC Bwari used sports to unite students Nigeria, China revel in cultural extravaganza High expectations as TV animation season berths in Nigeria Obasanjo's letter to Buhari good but ' -Brambaifa Tinubu heads APC reconciliation committee Conte to stay despite defeat at Watford Injured Djokovic returns to training after surgery NFF, Cadbury to exchange signed contracts in Lagos Spain 2018 FIBA Women's World Cup: Turkey, Argentina, Australia don't intimidate us 'Ahmedu ERGP: Private sector to get priority attention 'Osinbajo Reps summon Amaechi over Maritime Academy crisis Suspense as PTAD keeps mum on Senate's call to reinstate disengaged staff Boosting youth entrepreneurship Ecobank unlocks investment opportunities in insurance Vitafoam Nigeria grows Q1 net profit by 94% RenCap picks UBA, Access Bank as top stocks for banking sector Equities slip further with N138b loss Education emergency A troubling turn Open letter to Okorocha In defence of Justice Taiwo's judgment COSON-MCSN feud: matters arising Contrived continuity When will Ajimobi, Shittu sheathe their swords Ambode has surpassed expectations of Lagosians LP, SDP members defect to APC Niger Assembly Minority Whip defects to APC Ekiti community to Fayose: 'revive Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort Pupils sit on floor, defecate in open space in Ondo school Buhari: herdsmen, bandits attacks won't be tolerated Tinubu gets Presidential mandate to reconcile APC members Food security: local rice production to the rescue Benue: 120 facing trial Forex repatriation: CBN to punish non-compliant exporters CCT trial: Saraki closes case after calling witness Nigerian equities down as global stock market plunges Let electorate decide Buhari's reelection fate, says Kashamu N650m: Ex-FCT Minister Akinjide in plea bargain talks with EFCC Usmanu Danfodio varsity SUG task students on life after school NJC in the eye of the storm Passengers miss flights as ex-Airways workers protest NPA declares N299.56b revenue for 2017 Link insurance database with FRSC to curb crime Tradersseekbetter deal from govt Women accountants mark 40 Lagosll not demolish property on LASU land Security chiefs assure firms of safety Fayose knocks police for attacking Ortom JAMB extends deadline for UTME registration Benue killings: Acting fast to stop reprisals Contractors handling federal roads have been paid ' FG NPA declares N300bn revenue for 2017 Forex: Banks cancel commissions on PTA, tuition, medical bills We've not withdrawn case against SEC, says Oando Naira may depreciate to 386/dollar in H2 'PwC FCMB restates commitment to wellness culture FG'll take private investors' views on growth plan ' Osinbajo US firms invest $8.1bn in Nigeria ' Envoy NDPHC begins construction of N5.53bn power transmission station NEXIM Bank urges SMEs to access N500bn export facility Stakeholders preach Internet inclusion, online safety Problems with writing bad cheques Nine tips to keep vehicles in top shape Nigerian women and children as endangered species Low budget transparency ranking as a wake-up call Buhari as Africa anti-corruption czar Nigeria is in such a rut Eight killed in expressway tanker fire Molten metal deforms Lagos Chinese company worker Defend yourselves if attacked, Benue gov tells residents Edo youths, police clash over killing of driver Police shun N6m fine to driver crippled by gunshot Tenant kidnaps landladys kids in Ondo World Cup: DTigress draw Argentina, Australia NBBF crisis: FIBA meets warring factions SUV fans excited as PAN launches 3008 in Lagos Buhari reinstates NHIS boss under probe for alleged N919m fraud IBB: Afegbua sues IG as PDP, SERAP, Falana others knock police Restructuring: What should Buhari do with APC panels report Buhari writes Reps, rejects three bills Reps beg AGF to allow Metuh seek medical treatment abroad Senate concurs with Reps on reordering of poll timetable Queen of England honours Nigerian woman, Eze-Anaba Ex-CCB member confirms discrepancies in Sarakis assets forms Buhari visits Lafia, orders clampdown on illegal arms Whoever picks Fayose as running mate endangers his life Kashamu 2019: IBB not competent to advise Buhari, says FONGON Armed herdsmen, others control part of Nigeria, says Sani Allowance scam: EFCC wont spare corrupt VCs, says Magu LASG to Armed herdsmen, others control part of Nigeria, says Sani Allowance scam: EFCC wont spare corrupt VCs, says Magu LASG to stop bureaucracy in service delivery French President, Macron, to visit Nigeria in July Buhari asks Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved APC members Anyaoku, Anambra elders back restructuring Robbers block Sagamu/Benin road, attack travellers
