CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 27th February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 27, 2018 Oil threat: SPE urges more investment in renewable energy Safe city project: Oyo introduces 1% security levy, installs CCTV Morgan Tsvangirai: The African hero 2019: We stand by our elections timetable, INEC tells National Assembly FG: New minimum wage ready 3rd quarter FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 African Qualifiers: Bank on D' Tigers for qualification in June Okorocha declares for Senate Serpentine conversation Why African leaders disobey political prophecies Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch I don't believe in gender equality 'Obiakalusi, marriage counsellor CBN: How fiscal interventions'll boost external reserves A government's unending blame game Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers Checking underage voting Nigeria, the Igbo and 2019 Weak public procurement breeds corruption As NASS commends CBN on N9.5bn ASCON intervention projects PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years 'Buhari Emefiele, Akeredolu launch N42bn Greenfield egg powderisation plant FG plans carrot-stick approach to end human trafficking How VAIDS'll expose big tax defaulters 'Subair, LIRS boss How I killed 3 of my church members -Pastor DSS negotiates with Boko Haram FirstBank backs 2018 Lagos Social Media Week Lagos eyes N897b revenue as Ambode signs 2018 budget Army, police in big row over 110 girls abduction We lost hope We lost hope EFCC grills Oduah over N9.4b contract EFCC grills Oduah over N9.4b contract SADE: Filmmaker unveils exciting plans for animation film Anti-Buhari Senators, Reps should leave APC, says Adamu PDP will reconcile before 2019 Buhari seeks unity of APC ahead 2019 polls Neymar shows off heavily-strapped ankle Juliet Ibrahim plans autobiography Dudafa: Ex-EFCC chair advised Jonathans wife on funds Oracle expands service level agreements All registered voters will get PVCs before 2019 INEC Ambode to spend N1.046tr on four new stadia, others Bauchi school road disaster: My students, teachers died seeking knowledge, says principal Many state govts don't prioritise education ' Owasanoye Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking 'Buhari Bauchi school road disaster: My students, teachers died seeking knowledge, says principal 2019: I'll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume Day 1,789 AOCOED students pledged to stay off cultism, violence ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation Ondo: Akeredolu has done well 'Adebanjo Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy At 50, Hope Children School is success story, says ED Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr 2019: President Nigeria needs Crack In Asuu: Why OAU branch pulled out of national body Ambode signs N1.046tr 2018 budget into law Nigeria yet to benefit from AGOA, ETLS, says FG IBB destroyed Labour movement 'Jega Russia 2018: Think less of Argies, Okpala tells Rohr Reps adopt report regulating issuance of work permit to foreigners Come with your academic credentials, tax papers, Ekiti PDP tellsgovernorship aspirants Troops arrest herdsman with bulletproof vest, cutlass Staphylococcus, UTI and other Infections 80m people poor in Nigeria 'Presidency Shettima urges northern residents against further abduction by insurgency NASU strike: Students threaten sympathy strike Labour calls for inauguration of Kokori-led NSITF board Herdsmen attacks claimed 300 lives in three months APC: Buhari, Tinubu in game of wits Please get my daughter for me Baba Buhari 'Dapchi parent Governors who can't pay workers should resign 'TUC Dapchi school attack, a national disaster 'Buhari Uniforms of trouble Akinwunmi Ishola's son: Why my father chose book-writing over politics Is social media really ruining your social life Timi Frank, Muiz Banire: Acid test in APC reconciliation drive My alleged suspension is laughable 'Kekemeke Battle for Ekiti gov seat: Inside the camps of gladiators I'm the most qualified to be Ekiti gov 'Arise 2018 gov race: How I'll transform Ekiti 'Ajayi Ekiti poll: Stakeholders not addressing core issues 'Bejide 2019: We will fight, resist el-Rufai's tyranny in Kaduna 'Senator Shehu Sani Borno 2019: The men after Shettima's job Publish your tax agenda, FIRS tells political parties FG seeks Chinese banks support for infrastructure funding FG seeks Chinese bank's support for infrastructure funding LASG to test integrity of buildings after five years UBA, Access Bank join NSE premium board, equities appreciate UBA, Access Bank join NSE premium board, equities appreciate Double registration: Kogi gov to vote in 2019 BPE visits SAHCOL over failure to list on NSE BPE visits SAHCOL over failure to list on NSE APC NEC meets over restructuring, others today NAMA begins upgrade of airspace communications system NAMA begins upgrade of airspace communications system Ejigbo LG promises infrastructure Presidential election will hold first, INEC insists VAIDS will expose wealthy tax debtors LIRS chairman VAIDS will expose wealthy tax debtors ' LIRS chairman I deserve more respect for my record ' Lukaku I deserve more respect for my record Lukaku 2019: Buhari warns APC against imposition of candidates Attorney Generals crude choice of office over honour Ekiti REC declares 215,000 unclaimed PVCs South, M'Belt meet, demand probe of voter register Nigeria excellent in oil sector data submission OPEC Nigeria excellent in oil sector data submission ' OPEC Obuh gets three matches to save Kwara job Obuh gets three matches to save Kwara job Biafra warlord, Achuzia, dies at 90 Buhari and the integrity question Gunmen abduct APC campaigner in Bayelsa CHI shareholders retain shares despite negative industry sentiment CHI shareholders retain shares despite negative industry sentiment Operating surpluses: We deserve return on investments, says FG Army admits withdrawing troops before girls abduction Five feared dead, worship centres torch in Kaduna attack EFCC arraigns banker for diverting N700m from customers accounts Ortom laments influx of herdsmen, cows in Benue Worldll pay dearly if Lake Chad goes into extinction Buhari I used part of NIMASA fund to build hotel Calistus Obi Patience sought Lamordes advice on $15.5m gift Dudafa Shagaya in legal battle with EFCC over frozen N1.9bn Is FGs decision to sell recovered public assets appropriate Ambode signs 2018 Lagos budget N3.9bn fraud: EFCC grills Oduah for eight hours Patience Jonathan, EFCC disagree over demolished property Ladoja is my leader in PDP Makinde New minimum wage implementation begins third quarter ' FG New minimum wage implementation begins third quarter FG Olukoya advises youths on music choice Publish your tax agenda, FIRS tells political parties
