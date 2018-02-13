CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 13th February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 13, 2018 Ex-banker 'steals' N5.1m from customers How 31 suspects put $11.4m in Jonathan's wife's account House joins bid to raise $500m for Ajaokuta Steel Missing policeman found dead in Benue Governors back state police How Shagaya died, by FRSC Okorocha endorses son-in-law as successor Why fuel scarcity will persist, by unions Baptists to hold meeting, workers' seminar Oyo electoral body lifts ban on campaign for council poll Afrilux brings 17,000 cosmetics to Nigeria UI VC advises new varsities on mentoring UNIBEN reinstates rusticated students PLASU set for NUC accreditation of 15 additional programmes ' VC Varsity Don charges newly licensed universities on mentoring Water scarcity hits OAU, students lament Magu's confirmation battle Dad didn't know I was studying Law State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson Amosun, council chairman, VC pledge to reposition OOU State of emergency in education: Stakeholders challenge FG: Teach us the full lesson 5.5m pupils to benefit in school feeding 'FG New VC to make Unilag best in research NOUN best student reveals his secret Oxfam's deputy CEO resigns over charity's prostitution scandal Senate, unending subsidy probe Killings: Hold APC liable 'Secondus 2019: I'll support Uche Nwosu to succeed me 'Okorocha WAFU Cup: Super Falcons land in Abidjan Salisu Yusuf takes over Dream Team MAN raises alarm over threat to N420bn spirit, wine industry PAL Pensions urges Nigerians to save for retirement Foreign portfolio investment hits N1.208trn How NEXIM'll deploy N50bn for non-oil export 'Bello, MD FG partners German firm to tackle N2.7trn post-harvest losses Nestle invests N74.1bn in 5 years Kinsmen plan reception for Ayade NAPTIP hunts for human trafficking academies Ambode seeks private sector support for sports Lagos extends Airport road construction to Ladipo market Trumps daughter-in-law taken to hospital after receiving suspicious mail Unconstitutional removal of Abia Chief Judge NASS will resist Ajaokuta Steel concession, says Dogara Power sector losing N24bn monthly to imported fuel 'Fashola Lagos-Ibadan rail: FG to avoid demolition of 1,400 houses Petrol queues persist as NSCDC arrests station manager Adeosun to address UN tax conference on revenue leakage NIRSAL moves to address N2.7tn post-harvest losses Why Nigerians are not feeling budgets' impact 'Expert Naira closes at 363/dollar as CBN sells $536m We'll expose tax debtors with bank account data 'Adeosun Consequences of using someone else's ATM card What is your default financial position Starting a small PR agency in Nigeria Stocks on losing spree, hit one-month low Nigeria: Still under shadows of military Buhari: Lessons on functional leadership and strategy The controversy over cattle colonies 2019: Buhari, Obasanjo, and the future generation Police arrest married man for death of lovers father Molten metal: LASG investigates Chinese firm for alleged infractions Police arraign two men for stealing Senators chickens Nigerians berate police for beating up Ogun headmistress command keeps mum, shields erring cops Imo community protests missing children, blocks command headquarters Court jails Chibok girls abductor 15 years Scientists arrested for mining crypto-currencies at top-secret base Falcons hit Abidjan for WAFU Govs, senators back Osinbajos call for state police Herdsmen slaughter cop, kill two civil defence men in Benue Avoid unprotected sex on Vals day Charly Boy group protests underage voters registration in Kano EFCC making mockery of judiciary, says Patience Jonathan Restructuring: APCs NWC wants panel report implemented before 2019 polls Restructuring of Nigeria is unavoidable, says Akinrinade LG poll: APC members warn Ajimobi against imposition Alleged N22.8bn fraud: Amosu makes a U-turn, revisits plea bargain Gani Adams visits German consulate, seeks end to illegal migration Alleged N919m fraud: EFCC quizzes NHIS managers, invites contractors Mind your own business, Ortom tells Lalong NHIS boss: KOWA party accuses Buhari of nepotism Shagayas death shocking, say Obasanjo, Atiku, Obaseki Why we re-ordered election timetable Rep Youths protest rumoured plan by Saraki, others to rejoin PDP Lassa fever: 40 placed under watch in Osun, Ondo Ill support my son-in-law for governor Okorocha Police arraign suspects as community fears attacks Ex-manager sues firm for N1.062m Falana, SERAP, others accuse universities of corruption Kano to domesticate criminal justice law How to make special courts work, by lawyers Abubakar warns commissioners against corruption Firm begins pro bono challenge LCCI faults Customs indiscriminate invoice valuation queries Prospects of blockchain Exporters hail govt on exportation from Ikorodu terminal NCC: Infracos key to MainOne mulls IT stakeholders' summit Terminal operators get two weeks to clear N40b debts Operators fault Sirika on N516b debts Access Bank gives prizes to marathon winners FCMB to motivate 100 customers Facebook claims its app drives SMEs' revenue Minister's powers UK's Unexplained Wealth Orders: Why Nigerians should take note Usman Yusuf's reinstatement Cyber bullies Understanding inequality Powerless manpower Baraje: Buhari should take Obasanjo's statement seriously Faparusi pledges to transform Ekiti Ekiti poll: Can Adeyeye get PDP's ticket Ekiti apc ticket not for highest bidder
