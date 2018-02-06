Tuesday, 6 February 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 6th February 2018

Published: February 06, 2018


·         Noise from trains, planes, cars causes heart disease

·         Boko Haram: Cameroonian, Nigerian troops team up

·         Unsafe abortion: Lagos urged to provide youth-friendly health centres

·         Buhari for Nasarawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Benue

·         How Oduah, others shared N3.9b airports contracts cash

·         Don Waney‘s gang members surrender

·         Lassa fever death toll hits 31 in 15 states

·         Court jails labourer for trafficking 350g of Indian hemp

·         IG deploys 15 police units, special forces in Benue

·         Capital market reforms on trial

·         Adamawa recruits 200 nurses
·         EFCC recovered N473bn, $98.2m, £294,851, others in 2017 –Magu
·         Police arrest Lagos couple for running baby factory
·         Nigerians, beware of Obasanjo, Babangida motives
·         Banks recorded 200,284 failed instant e-transactions on Monday
·         Lassa fever death toll hits 31 in 15 states – Minister
·         Kano to Niger Republic rail line to cover 248km
·         Controversial statement: IG declares Babangida’s spokesman, Afegbua, wanted
·         Leading English Premier League scorers
·         Unconcerned Conte puts ball in Chelsea’s court
·         Buhari signs executive order to promote Nigerian expertise
·         NAFDAC seizes two trucks of tramadol
·         Bitcoin drops below $6,200

·         Premier League: Watford lash Chelsea 4-1 in Monday night match

·         Immunisation: AMAC goes tough on non-compliant parents

·         APC urges new board members to uphold change legacy

·         NGO trains vanguards against female genital mutilation in Abuja

·         Madarasatul Islamiyya graduates 14 in Abaji

