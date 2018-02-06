CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 6th February 2018 CKN NIGERIA Published: February 06, 2018 · Noise from trains, planes, cars causes heart disease · Boko Haram: Cameroonian, Nigerian troops team up · Unsafe abortion: Lagos urged to provide youth-friendly health centres · Buhari for Nasarawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Benue · How Oduah, others shared N3.9b airports contracts cash · Don Waney‘s gang members surrender · Lassa fever death toll hits 31 in 15 states · Court jails labourer for trafficking 350g of Indian hemp · IG deploys 15 police units, special forces in Benue · Capital market reforms on trial · Adamawa recruits 200 nurses · EFCC recovered N473bn, $98.2m, £294,851, others in 2017 –Magu · Police arrest Lagos couple for running baby factory · Nigerians, beware of Obasanjo, Babangida motives · Banks recorded 200,284 failed instant e-transactions on Monday · Lassa fever death toll hits 31 in 15 states – Minister · Kano to Niger Republic rail line to cover 248km · Controversial statement: IG declares Babangida’s spokesman, Afegbua, wanted · Leading English Premier League scorers · Unconcerned Conte puts ball in Chelsea’s court · Buhari signs executive order to promote Nigerian expertise · NAFDAC seizes two trucks of tramadol · Bitcoin drops below $6,200 · Premier League: Watford lash Chelsea 4-1 in Monday night match · Immunisation: AMAC goes tough on non-compliant parents · APC urges new board members to uphold change legacy · NGO trains vanguards against female genital mutilation in Abuja · Madarasatul Islamiyya graduates 14 in Abaji Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: