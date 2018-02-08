Thursday, 8 February 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 8th February 2018

Published: February 08, 2018


·         Africa can create jobs with sports, says Buhari

·         Nigerian equities decline despite global recovery

·         Nasarawa Tiv flee to Benue

·         Citi Group, Standard Chartered, Stanbic IBTC, others to handle $2.5b Eurobond

·         Diezani cash: EFCC re-arrests ex-INEC chief for ‘diverting’ N450m

·         Senate rejects report linking Fulani herdsmen, Benue militia to killings

·         Four Chinese, 16 Nigerians held for illegal mining in Ebonyi

·         Ondo APC holds ‘unity’ parley

·         Reps urge President to sack IGP

·         Cameroonian soldiers’ invasion: Senate summons defence minister

·         Buhari’s scandalous recall of NHIS boss

·         I’ve no candidate for any political office – Obasanjo

·         From ‘Sai Buhari’ to ‘Káì Buhari’

·         Killings by herdsmen: Reps want IG sacked, Senate rejects Benue panel report

·         IBB: Afegbua visits police, released after two-hour interaction

·         PDP, ASCSN, lawyers knock Buhari for recalling NHIS boss ..Why Buhari reinstated Yusuf –FG source

·         Robbers shoot, rob man in front of bank


·          Child trafficking: Police nab 7 suspects in Akwa Ibom

·         Egypt opens Gaza crossing for 1st time

·         Prison Service decorates 26 newly-promoted senior officers

·         PDP accuses presidency of covering corruption

·         National carrier: FG drops Lufthansa as advisor

·         NHIS boss' reinstatement won't stop EFCC probe--FG

·         Nigerian Air Force destroys Boko Haram artillery gun

·         Illegal mining: Ebonyi arrests 4 Chinese, 16 others

