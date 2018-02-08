CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 8th February 2018

· Cameroonian soldiers’ invasion: Senate summons defence minister
· Buhari’s scandalous recall of NHIS boss
· I’ve no candidate for any political office – Obasanjo
· From ‘Sai Buhari’ to ‘Káì Buhari’
· Killings by herdsmen: Reps want IG sacked, Senate rejects Benue panel report
· IBB: Afegbua visits police, released after two-hour interaction
· PDP, ASCSN, lawyers knock Buhari for recalling NHIS boss ..Why Buhari reinstated Yusuf –FG source
· Robbers shoot, rob man in front of bank
