CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Thursday 1st February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 01, 2018 Akeredolu: Promises made, promises kept Letter to Chief Obasanjo ANLCA faults appointment of CRFFN Board NPA urged to make 2017 revenue profile public Nigerian airlines reject Yamoussoukro Declaration implementation Air Peace expands operations to Kano, Yola next month Ekwueme burial: Anambra govt declares Thursday public holiday Why we cannot reduce varsity fees now 'Amosun Lekki toll review: No increase in transport fare 'NURTW 2019: Obasanjo's men storm Abuja NTDC DG, others for second edition of Jumia's 'Nigeria Travel Awards Ekiti APC chiefs frustrating efforts to pay workers, Fayose cries out BREAKING: Two suicide bombers die near Dalori camp Soyinka, Anyaoku, Ezekwesili, Bakare, others, launch Third Force Movement February APC's report on restructuring, a deception 'PDP Senate invites IGP over failure to arrest Benue killing suspects President Buhari vows to review national security architecture Obasanjo to launch Coalition Movement in Ogun 3-yr-old boy, 3 others die in Lagos-Ibadan auto crash National security at risk, NIA directors write House of Reps Troops kill 'Spiritual Counsellor' to Gana, wanted Benue crime lord IGR: Umahi threatens to stop salaries of traditional rulers APGA chieftain tackles Igwebuike over comment against Obiano Monarchs laud Wike for execution of people-oriented projects First aircraft to land in Bayelsa Airport June 2018 'Dickson Samson Siasia Stadium turf thrills Agali Senate to investigate low JAMB remittance before 2016 Obasanjo to launch CMN in Abeokuta today Court dismisses Tsav's rights suit Buhari Campaign Organisation plans 1m-man march in Minna Breaking: Obasanjo to launch CMN in Abeokuta Thursday 2019: Name, promote your alternative to our option, Lauretta Onochie tells opposition 2019: Time has come to electronically collate, transmit election results ' INEC MSMEs in Nigeria doubled over 2 years ' Fidelity Bank MD TEF to train 1000 entrepreneurs in 2018 Budget transparency: Nigeria ranks 90th in world, 23rd in Africa Nova Merchant Bank moves to facilitate FDI into Nigeria FG unveils 3rd plan to boost ease of doing business Naira appreciates to N360.00/$ in I&E NB to empower artisans in Oyo through 'Isedowo VEEDA, EPOS partner to boost business operations Technically today, there is no subsidy but' ' Adeosun Open Letter to Linda Ikeji by Reno Between Ahmed Abubakar and the mob PDP's failed mission in Edo and its legacy of despondence, deceit For Henry Seriake Dickson @ 52 Osinbajo harps on importance of unique identification for Nigerians WAFU Cup: Ajibade, Igbinovia, 33 others hit Falcons' camp Police investigate death threat against Eagles star Female suicide bombers attack Borno IDPs camp, five dead ' SEMA We won't allow Ijaw take over our land ' Omadino community Osun APC Youths to hold town hall meetings Feb. Trailer crushes 2 teachers in Ondo Mimiko to speak at Yoruba youth lecture on restructuring today FG not paying subsidy to marketers ' Adeosun Photos: Lalong signs N146bn budget for 2018 into law Restructuring: Don't implement el-Rufai's c'ttee recommendation unless Negligence, not just inadequate infrastructure, caused death of QC girls ' Dr Frances Ajose Fayemi, APC frustrating efforts to pay workers ' FAYOSE APC, PDP chieftains flood launch of Obasanjo's Third Force NNPC to refurbish, double pipeline network in 10 years Mikel dismisses links to Fenerbahce Employment crisis may derail Nigeria's 2020 target ' FG Killing of 7: Gov Ortom slams curfew on Gboko Funke Opeke, Betty Irabor, Omotola, others lead discussion at SLAY festival Ikpeazu tasks judiciary on justice delivery Police corporal kills sergeant over N20 Ogogoro change in Adamawa Pro-Buhari group targets five million supporters Traditional rulers urged to secure domains Fani-Kayode has heart-related ailment, lawyer tells court Lagos communities get monarchs Project Nigeria well, Onyeama, Nwachukwu urge media Lagos commissioner advises professionals on ethics We're afraid, 2019 elections may not be credible ' PDP Senators knock Misau for raising Kano APC crisis in Senate Ekiti APC asks Buhari to seek re-election No fuel subsidy but under-recovery, says Adeosun Need for Electoral Offences Tribunal law NNPC to partner private sector to build pipelines FG'll prepare supplementary budget for wage increase ' Akabueze New interconnect rates for telecoms operators coming OPEC January oil output rises, led by Nigeria FG promotes 78 immigration officers at Lagos airport Cordros Capital allays fear of capital market bubble WCO recognises Tin Can Island Customs Business activities fall as PMI drops to 57.3' CBN Breakwater, largest part of Lekki port construction Dry ports doomed to failure, say stakeholders Eight firms to light up Ogun with $497.6m power plants Nigeria's cargo clearing process still primitive 'Haastrup COMEG conducts survey on well drilling in Ibadan Equities shed N54bn as insurance stocks lead losers Fitch affirms stable outlook on UBA FG, Africare sensitise communities to LPG usage Oshodi-Apapa road: Maritime workers insist on industrial action IBEDC, US Power Africa sign MoU on electricity FG lost N84bn to ailing refineries in 11 months Africa Prudential drives registrar services with USSD innovation Is FGs decision to help float a private national carrier right Due process wasnt followed before sacking 38 senior military officers Muhammed 1999 Constitution is defective, makes governance expensive ' Clarke Protecting the Nigerian consumer CHAN: Buhari hails Super Eagles for defeating Sudan Fayemi, APC frustrating my efforts to pay workers Fayose Senate to probe ex-JAMB registrars for poor remittance Atiku, govs, Nwodo hail Ekwueme as ex-VPs remains arrive Anambra today Plateau police arrest Fulani men for murder Kano to spend 13% of 2018 budget on health NJC declares Abia CJs suspension illegal Suicide bomber kills five, injured 39 in Borno Benue killings: Senate summons IG over failure to arrest suspects Killings by herdsmen, sign of sick security system Dogara Oyinlola, Duke unveil Obasanjos coalition, APC says no shaking Youths kill seven in Gboko, Ortom imposes curfew Were running a bastardised federal structure, says Oyegun Amosun advises OOU graduating students on leadership
