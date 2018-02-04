CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 4th February 2018 CKN NIGERIA Published: February 04, 2018 Day governor’s wife let out ‘An abundance of Scorpions’ Ajimobi, Shittu rift deepens as 2019 approaches So Many Odds Pile Up Against Third Force Where is Lucky Igbinedion? Benue: How 7 were killed, burnt in Gboko Presidency: N-power, others gulped N109bn in one year Open grazing law: Your statement shameful, Ortom tells IGP Senate not for young people – Jang Kogi govt to introduce toll gates Impeachment plan against Saraki will boomerang – Baraje Nigerian stabs 2 others to death in S/Africa Police kill abductors of Imo businessmen FG working to revive textile industry – Minister 50,000 to benefit from NPHCDA medical outreach in Bauchi Herdsmen: Anxiety in states over food shortage Take Obasanjo’s letter seriously, Baraje tells Buhari PDP woos APC senators, Reps with automatic tickets Third force: Can Obasanjo coalition change 2019 political equation? New NSE pricing methodology takes effect Save us from persecution, IPOB urges Trump Afenifere, Ohanaeze, IYC, others knock Labdo over pro-Fulani comments Plan to install Yoruba Oba in Ilorin not over — Kasum, leader of Afonja descendants Eagles defy the odds, target historic CHAN title Why we won’t submit restructuring report to Buhari now –APC Lassa fever kills nine, 102 cases recorded in Ondo Dad thoroughly examined his kids’ school lists — Ekwueme’s son Hundreds flee Taraba as residents bury herdsmen’s victims Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
