CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Sunday 18th February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 18, 2018 How suicide bombers killed 18 in Borno NKECHI 09056939927 How Amaechi destroyed Rivers education foundation -Governor Wike Emergency Rule in the works APC reconciliation : Tinubu BEWARE Nigerian stars paint London red with goals How Amaechi destroyed Rivers education foundation -Governor Wike Ekweremadu commends Ugwuanyi over sustained peace in Enugu TINUBU'S ASSIGNMENT TO RECONCILE APC, A SMART MOVE ' AJOMALE Sanchez makes Man Utd fan's day in FA Cup win at Huddersfield Thriving in adversity: The Ekeh story How To Stop Agitation For Self Determination ' IKEDIFE Ekweremadu commends Ugwuanyi over sustained peace in Enugu APC reconciliation: Tinubu meets Tambuwal, Wamakko in Sokoto Herdsmen: What Idahosa Would Have Done ' ArchBishop Ojo Unraveling execution trap as challenge to Nigeria's economic recovery Chelsea draws Leicester in q/final APC reconciliation: Tinubu meets Tambuwal, Wamakko in Sokoto NAICOM to shut doors against CEOs reps. at Insurers' C'ittee meetings The things to avoid when you're pregnant Broadcast of foreign leagues: NANF fights English FA, satellite networks Fifa to visit Rwanda for U-17 World Cup bid FIFA U-17 WWC: Flamingoes in tough battle against Cameroon in Yaounde Achievas Entertainment signs new talent Toyin Abraham set to storm cinemas in May with 'The Ghost and the Tour NPFL slams ban on erring clubs Praiz treats five fans to dinner for two WAFU: Ajibade's hat trick sends Falcons to semi-final I wasn't really nude as portrayed in picture ' Moyo Lawal Anita Joseph reveals her altar-bound lover is a farmer Barcelona grind out victory in Eibar before Chelsea trip Again, The 'Samanja' Governor In Imo How Lukaku eased Man Utd into Cup quarters despite VAR troubles Thank you my wife, Professor Ishola said before he gave up the ghost ' widow The President we have versus the President we need (5) Buhari urges academics to emulate Prof. Ishola's qualities Perilous Times ' Chioma Gabriel For Zuma, The End Was Before The Beginning In 2009 An end to tears of sorrow Chinese scientists develop new flu vaccine Pillars of marriage Mother wants 2nd child after struggle with infertility Our people are better today in Edo than during PDP years ' Gov Obaseki 2019: The Emerhor, Ogboru, Omo-Agege ego war will not help APC ' Comrade Ofehe 2019: The Emerhor, Ogboru, Omo-Agege ego war will not help APC ' Comrade Ofehe Herdsmen: 'The rapists of our women, killers of our men are walking the streets free I am luckier than other people who have many wives ' Oba Adedapo Tejuosho I am luckier than other people who have many wives ' Oba Adedapo Tejuosho Suspects hide N80million Indian hemp in Bibles, fruits We will protect youths against sexual violence, STDs 'Esiet, Action Health Incorporated boss How to boost science education ' Singhal, Dufil Prima Foods CEO Anxiety Over Order Of Elections: NASS override awaiting presidential veto MYSTERY SERPENT: Suspect was diligent until story about snake swallowing N36m JAMB money broke ' Co-workers Tinubu: When an Aggrieved-in-Chief becomes a trouble shooter Sultan of Sokoto, Egbere Emere Okorie Eleme, other monarchs brainstorm on community policing Shun detractors of Buhari, APC; Oyegun urges Nigerians Okowa deserves second term ' Oguma ICRC okays infrastructural devt. in Rivers ports Femi Gbajabiamila, other APC Reps endorse Ambode for second term Dabiri, Adebutu, Rusewe others to be honoured by OOUA INSECURITY: Adeboye, Kolade, El Buba, others intercede for Nigeria Club guard arrested for illegal detention of EKEDC Staff President Buhari reinstates NHIS boss who is currently under probe for alleged fraud, Nigerians react I broke oil pipelines to send my children to school, feed them 'Father of five Government of friends and family Be honourable, remove Zuma's statue now ' I Go Dye begs Okorocha Buhari must forget second term, Obasanjo's coalition'll fail ' Clark Obasanjo meets Jonathan, wife in Otuoke Buhari must forget second term, Obasanjos coalitionll fail Clark Developing and implementing effective IT policies Expert seeks sustenance of contributory pension gains INEC connived with APC to use kid voters, says Doguwa Strengthening social investment schemes to protect the poor INEC connived with APC to use kid voters, says Doguwa 2,114 Nigerians rescued from Libya Buharis supporters desperate to keep him in power Junaid Mohammed Buhari's supporters desperate to keep him in power ' Junaid Mohammed Expert seeks sustenance of contributory pension gains Police uncover Osun ritualists den with shallow graves We now use 75% local materials Guinness MD We now use 75% local materials ' Guinness MD We want secession, not state police MASSOB APC crisis: The task before Tinubu's peace panel Uber to set up 24-hour hotline for UK customers Herdsmen: Police, Afenifere back Soyinka on use of hunters Uber to set up 24-hour hotline for UK customers Akinwunmi Isola dies at 79, Buhari, Ajimobi, Are mourn Omisore tackles ex-running mate over zoning APC Reps endorse Ambode for second term Restructuring: APC NEC gets panel report Feb. 27 PSC tackles IG over 6,000 new constables recruitment 12,000 choristers sing for Osinbajo @ 61 Zamfara killings: UK, Senate, PDP demand investigation, suspects prosecution Varsity unions vow to continue 75-day strike, sue police, DSS MKO Abiola and I acted Romeo and Juliet in school Omotosho Its hard for me to say I love you to my wife Bishop Matilukuro Reducing mounting Lassa fever casualties Presidency seeks govs, NAssemblys support on state police Lassa fever: Pregnant women, one other buried in Benue Civil servants in politics: Reps will subject proposal to debate 21 killed, 22 injured in Borno suicide attacks Kogi APC crisis deepens, Bello constitutes parallel exco Three kids die in Kanos parked car Anti-party: Kaduna APC suspends senator, 28 others Our rejection of cattle colony is irreversible Ebonyi Tinubu begins APC peace shuttle, consults Tambuwal, Wamakko Heroes Square lease: Daniel Kanu accuses Imo of violating agreement Cows occupy Akure airport runway, prevent flights landing Okorocha orders arrest of hemp smokers WBank to support Nigerias power recovery with $2.6bn 24 APC govs backing Buhari for second term Bello W'Bank to support Nigeria's power recovery with $2.6bn Scarcity: NBS puts average price of petrol at N191/litre Police arrest suspected cult members in Jalingo Scarcity: NBS puts average price of petrol at N191/litre
