CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Monday 19th February 2018
Babangida charges PDP to provide better choice for Nigerians
Nigeria in state of political emergency, needs urgent rescue, says Onaiyekan
Top countries for $20,000 prize Lagos Squash Classics
Falode assures Ambode of successful NWFL Champions Shield
Sports Directors canvass Federal Government's intervention in comatose textiles industry
Ijaw, Urhobo youths seek end to Aladja, Ogbe-Ijoh clashes
Why fuel scarcity will persist, by IPMAN
APC chairman urges supporters to ignore Buhari's detractors
Ogoni traditional rulers, MOSOP disagree over endorsement of firm for oil operations
Nigeria may get refund from foreign firms over $16 billion Egina probe
Adeosun brokers deal for Nigeria on illicit flows
Agoro urges President Buhari to resign over graft in government
Much ado about the education sector
Ex-minister joins APC in Kebbi, ULC vows to take Imo
Infractions, red flags and red cards
Food for thought
CIBN boss harps on financial integrity, professionalism
With El-Rufai's report, fresh controversy trails oil revenue
70 million Nigerians still locked out of micro-pension scheme
Wapic tackles road accidents with 'Safety-on-Wheels' Initiative
Killings: Buhari ignored invitation to Benue ' Ortom
Play cable TV unveils brand Ambassador
Zamfara killers arrested
Hiring pastors to fight criminals
Hannover 96 fined for racial slur towards Nigerian players
IPI director visits Nigeria
Abuja fuel queues thin out ahead of NIPS today
If Zuma were a Nigerian
APC doomed if Tinubu fails
'Senator Sani
FMDQ OTC: Transactions turnover hits N11.71trn in January
Imo 2019: Eze Madumere or Uche Nwosu
Boko Haram: Get Shekau dead or alive, Buratai charges troops
Wapic Insurance trains motorists on 'Safety-on-Wheels
IPOB insists on Biafra
Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta
Special courts for corruption and sexual offences
Trump on damage control mission ' Oyebode
Letter to Defence Minister: If it's not too late'(2)
Executive Order boost for local content
Breaking News: Kano Pillars' defender, Chinedu Udoji is dead
Rice smuggling booms despite FG's total ban
NFF relocates to Dankaro House April
Local investors need incentives to grow Nigeria's economy ' Ikpea
Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018
2019: Buhari must speak to Nigerians now ' Sani
Benefits inherent in merging Nigeria's aviation, tourism sectors
NOGIG 2018: Kida declares games open
Air Peace lauds NCAA for Nigeria's high safety rating
Ambode okays N30,000 monthly stipend for 1,000 interns
Herdsmen's killings: Residents flee Ekiti community for fear of attacks
Heineken promises more Champions League fun for fans
BBN: Halo for corruption
Dana Air pledges to train more Nigerian pilots
Nigeria in despair 'Onaiyekan
Ganduje to grace Ramat Cup final
Tribunal awards investor N3m damages over stockbroker's negligence
How long can a country run on generator
Reps demand N800bn supplementary budget for fuel marketers
Lagos boost coconut processing with equipment
FG, states fail to fund workers' retirement accounts
Reconciliation: APC doomed if Tinubu fails, says Shehu Sani
Glo wins NTAs brand award
Stakeholders optimistic about real estate growth
Nigeria in a state of uncertainty, political emergency 'Onaiyekan
NIPPs: FG, states, LGs miss out on $2.7bn profit
Awo, please help, Nigeria is crumbling! Firm commences recycling of e-waste in Lagos
North Central's senators may back state police
The inevitable choice between N10,000 note and redenomination
Fashola seeks professionalism as SURCON inducts 267 surveyors
Ajimobi will contest senatorial seat in 2019, says aide
Mainstreaming African womens voices
Trapped funds: Union Homes' depositors petition Reps
Dana signs interline, aircraft agreement with Asky Airlines
APWEN inaugurates 15th president
Stakeholders plan asphalt show in US
NAICOM bars insurers from sending representatives to CEO events
Lagos ensures workers' smooth transition to retirement ' Ambode
Homework to boost affordability with new development
Katsina govs aide kills own daughter with car
Police shoot newlyweds car at checkpoint, kill one
Corps member dies two months to PoP, family kicks
Protest as policeman kills taxi driver in Rivers
Proposed refinery at Niger Rep border
Ogun motorcyclist beheaded, body parts missing
Police parade suspects for killing three vigilantes
Federer wins 97th title
Infantino, legends for Aiteo/NFF Awards
CCTV catches Lagos couple robbing commuters
Obasanjo worships with Jonathan, preaches unity, reconciliation
Zamfara killings: Police arrest three principal suspects
I was almost killed for rejecting underage voters, says ex-INEC commissioner
After five years, Catholic Church rejoins CAN
Twins, nursing mother, 471 other Boko Haram suspects released
Nigeria is safe under Buhari, says minister
Well account for N17bn allocation NEMA
Lawmaker wants politicians to help constituents
Akinwumi Isolas last supper was amala and gbegiri Son
Lassa fever kills three in Delta, 24 under surveillance
State police will split Nigeria Tsav
Nigerian boxer Ekhorowa vows to punish Lebanese Akinola
hails Amosun on performance
DBN tracks banks disbursement of N5bn to MSMES
Ambode seeks humility from leaders
Eight buildings shut for not having approval
CBN bars banks with huge bad loans from paying dividends
