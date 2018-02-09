Friday, 9 February 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Friday 9th February 2018

Published: February 09, 2018













·         2019: INEC asks EFCC to monitor politicians’ spending

·         Labour submits fresh demand for higher minimum wage

·         Eight feared dead in Nasarawa village attack

·         Workers protest NHIS boss’ reinstatement, NCP knocks Buhari

·         2019: Tinubu can’t deliver bad product, PDP tells Presidency

·         Stop double standard, Fayose tells Buhari

·         Yoruba can defend themselves against killer herdsmen – Gani Adams

·         Joshua is a nobody in America – Wilder

·         ‘How Sokoto Shi’ite leader died from police gunshot injuries’

·         LASG truck kills apprentice, passerby after task force raid

·         Smart Dubai thinks ahead of the world

·         Sanchez floors Neymar, sets United shirt-sales record

·         President Buhari, Catholic bishops in frank exchange


Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: