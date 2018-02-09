CKN News Newspaper Headlines..Friday 9th February 2018

· 2019: INEC asks EFCC to monitor politicians’ spending
· Labour submits fresh demand for higher minimum wage
· Eight feared dead in Nasarawa village attack
· Workers protest NHIS boss’ reinstatement, NCP knocks Buhari
· 2019: Tinubu can’t deliver bad product, PDP tells Presidency
· Stop double standard, Fayose tells Buhari
· Yoruba can defend themselves against killer herdsmen – Gani Adams
· Joshua is a nobody in America – Wilder
· ‘How Sokoto Shi’ite leader died from police gunshot injuries’
· LASG truck kills apprentice, passerby after task force raid
· Smart Dubai thinks ahead of the world
· Sanchez floors Neymar, sets United shirt-sales record
· President Buhari, Catholic bishops in frank exchange
Categories: Newsheadlines
0 comments: