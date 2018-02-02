Friday, 2 February 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 2nd February 2018

Published: February 02, 2018






















·         Man caught with human skull in Ogun

·         Lagos residents jailed for illegal dumping of refuse

·         Chemist accused of molesting eight-year-old pays N150,000 to settle case

·         Osun NULGE chairman dies in midnight fire

·         In new book, author says Nigerians are ‘fatherless’

·         Planning committee for hosting of African tourism ministers inaugurated

·         Sahara Group rallies Dakore, Dominic on sustainable growth project

·         There is a plan to attack Taraba in 10 days – Governor …says state buried 63 victims in one day

·         Folklore society prepare for conference

·         Unpaid teachers’ salaries: NUT threatens strike in 12 states

·         Aboderin commits to raising next generation of readers

·         Reintroduce tolls on roads, NUPENG, PTD tell FG

·         Osun pupils’ performance improving – Statistician-general

·         Erratic power supply not reason why economy isn’t growing – Fashola











