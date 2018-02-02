CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 2nd February 2018

· Man caught with human skull in Ogun
· Lagos residents jailed for illegal dumping of refuse
· Chemist accused of molesting eight-year-old pays N150,000 to settle case
· Osun NULGE chairman dies in midnight fire
· In new book, author says Nigerians are ‘fatherless’
· Planning committee for hosting of African tourism ministers inaugurated
· Sahara Group rallies Dakore, Dominic on sustainable growth project
· There is a plan to attack Taraba in 10 days – Governor …says state buried 63 victims in one day
· Folklore society prepare for conference
· Unpaid teachers’ salaries: NUT threatens strike in 12 states
· Aboderin commits to raising next generation of readers
· Reintroduce tolls on roads, NUPENG, PTD tell FG
· Osun pupils’ performance improving – Statistician-general
· Erratic power supply not reason why economy isn’t growing – Fashola
- No promotion for Immigration, Prisons, Civil Defense personnel without professional certificate - FG
