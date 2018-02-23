CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Friday 23rd February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 23, 2018 Oyo govt provides 15 motorised boreholes for major markets 2019: Don't sell your votes to moneybags, Ooni tasks Nigerians Osun govt to commence payment of pensions Monday NLC secures release of 23 prison inmates in Gombe It's high time people of South unite 'Ooni, others Biafrans will participate fully in 2019 general elections Ondo Cattle Ranch will open employment opportunities 'PAP boss Kaduna APC: Oyegun sets up Committee to investigate crisis Afenifere group praises Ambode for putting Yoruba first Osun govt releases N200m for payment of gratuities Sole Labour Party House of Reps member decamps to APC FG reiterates commitment to press freedom Aregbesola grants amnesty to 3 prisoners on death row, 2 other convicts Jigawa APC slams Lamido over claims to defeat Buhari 2019 Ekiti 2018: Fayose storms INEC secretariat without security details 6 pupils die, 2 hospitalised for alleged food poisoning in Abuja Dana Air: Flight resumes at PH Intl airport Oyo PDP exco harmonisation: No victor, no vanquished 'Oyelade Anambra: Church set ablaze as priest conducts wedding for brother, teenage sister Constitutional amendment: Osun Assembly approves 10 provisions The many evils of nollywood ' Junior Pope Odonwodo, actor IK, Ojo set to dazzle as Agatha Amata's Disguise premieres 2019: You've no powers to alter elections sequence, Jega, Falana tell Senate How I narrowly escaped death at Fela's Kalakuta 'Duro Ikujenyo Total's Egina FPSO: Workers call off one week strike 8 APC govs to Buhari: Run in 2019 Fresh Green drops Asiri 10 die in Jigawa auto crash TAM: Reps reject planned $1.8bn spend on refineries AFA Sports releases new jersey for D'Tigers APC reconciliation: Tinubu blasts Oyegun WapTV auditions for presenters FG, states, LGAs share N635.554bn in January Yobe senators fight dirty over Dapchi school abduction Lagos agog for Onikeku's Dance Gathering 2018 FIBA World Cup 2019 qualifier: We're battle ready for Nigeria, Uganda coach insists Osinbajo woos global investors to Nigeria 2019 Guber: Why Lagosians should vote PRP A Guide To Wearing Blazers And A T-Shirt How To Prepare The Green Apple Mojito Senate uncovers 'unapproved' $100m loan Niger State records 31 cases of meningitis, four deaths Reps order stoppage of $1.8 billion turn-around maintenance of refineries Council of State okays $1 billion for agric, livestock, others Chamber of Commerce, energy experts meet on power challenges Group, Army differ on publication by Benue's new military operation EFCC 'investigates APC's National Working Committee Dangote pledges to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production EFCC rejects Akinjide's out-of-court settlement proposal Pro-Biafra groups seek restructuring on 1963 constitution A minister's faulty theory Police hunt for killers of neighbourhood corps officer EFCC swoops on suspected wonder banks operators FG promises $100 billion to boost oil, gas investment Miners seek federal intervention as Lagos moves to control operations Customs impounds N395.1m prohibited drugs in Rivers Jaguar E-Pace wired for modern life Saboteurs stall $195m maritime security contract Allocation drops by N20bn, FG, states, LGs share N635.55bn Stakeholders seek increased funding, laws on infrastructure development Stakeholders seek increased funding, laws on infrastructure development Election reorder: Jega asks INEC to challenge NASS in court Cross River attracts LG workers to farming with N500m loans FG threatens to withdraw funding for Bonny-Bodo road 'unveils document on drinking water standard EFCC grills Ihejirika again, directs ex-COAS to Lagos Cross River attracts LG workers to farming with N500m loans Durotoye joins ANN, says Nigeria practises selectocracy Dizengoff boosts vegetable production with 20 greenhouse units Oyo SMEs get support from Goldberg Dizengoff boosts vegetable production with 20 greenhouse units Military fliers raise fear in Benue Mr. Bigg's to extend food fest to South-West Harvestfield sensitises farmers to pesticide application Building permit is a must, LASG tells developers Harvestfield sensitises farmers to pesticide application NBC advises graduates on skills development Expatriates murder: FG re-arraigns Boko Haram suspects NBC advises graduates on skills development Judiciary needs internal cleansing, says Babalakin First Bank unveils banking solutions at Kaduna fair JEDCO warns vandals, denies increasing electricity tariffs INEC chief faults SIECs council elections 10 die in Jigawa auto crash First Bank unveils banking solutions at Kaduna fair INEC chief faults SIECs' council elections Experts blame rejection of Nigerian exports on poor measurement Should civil servants contest public office Is Nigeria a shithole country' (1) Experts blame rejection of Nigerian exports on poor measurement US condemns Dapchi schoolgirls abduction WAFU semi-final: Nigeria lose to Ghana on penalties Petrol queues may not disappear soon, says Kachikwu Reps tell Kachikwu, Baru to halt refineries' $1.8bn TAM Well beam searchlight on Dana Air, others FG Steps to develop good savings, spending habits We'll beam searchlight on Dana Air, others ' FG Youre undermining peace efforts, Tinubu tells Oyegun Japaul, Wapic, Total lead gainers as market sustains rally Average T-bills yield closes at 14.84% 2019: Buhari tells APC govs to give him more time to decide NSE, CBI laud firms, directors over corporate governance culture Average T-bills yield closes at 14.84% HMOs fault NHIS boss reinstatement, sue Buhari, AGF SAfrican stocks fall, rand barely changed S'African stocks fall, rand barely changed My target is to see a self-sufficient Nigeria Dangote N650m fraud: EFCC rejects ex-FCT minister Akinjides settlement terms
