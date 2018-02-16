CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Friday 16th February 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: February 16, 2018 Emergency landing: Delta Air Lines apologises to AIB over delayed reporting End fuel queues next week, Kachikwu tells Baru Customs intercepts elephant tusks worth N493m in Ikeja Businesses succeed, fail on strategy 'Abiagom, Ecab Products boss FG suspends 6 senior staff at NSITF over N62bn fraud Launches $2.5bn global medium term notes Kaduna: APC queries El-Rufai, suspends his 3 allies We're fully ready for 2019 elections 'IGP We'll effect desired change 'Buhari Gunmen kill 33 in Zamfara Fall of Zuma: Imo indigenes, others want statue pulled down Wali carpets Okorocha, says gov erred FG admits fraud in social investment programme, invites EFCC 2019 guber: Plot to impeach Imo deputy gov thickens Casmir Igbokwe, ex-Punch editor, writes for The Sun Reps probe NEMA over N17bn relief fund The exit of a booster ' a tribute Zuma: Good lesson for Nigeria from South Africa The prevailing education moss revisited Before the Buhari revolution was the Atiku revolt Mixing politics with power Wike's troubling view on proliferation of political parties Letter to Defence Minister: If it's not too late'(1) Ugwuanyi's visionary leadership Election amendment must stay Hate speeches and monitoring of notable Nigerians My affairs with actress Juliet Ibrahim 'Iceberg Slim, singer Eghosa lights up music scene with Young Girl Funka Sibe singer, Oresko, set to bury dad Wedding bells ring for actress Mercy Aminu, Vincent Opurum Stage set for Stakers Fest in Lagos My 20 years wait for babies inspired Call My Number 'Aity Dennis Eviction fever grips Big Brother housemates Coup, counter-coup that tore COSON apart Labzy drops Mix It with Tjan Day cultural expo rocked Amuwo Odofin State police: Seven years after, Nigerian elite heed Ekweremadu's lone voice INEC gives condition on reversed election schedule 2019: Buhari'll contest -SGF Again, Eagles drop in FIFA ranking Egbe faults minister on Abuja National Stadium We're failing in real estate planning 'Adetiba Nigerians lose over N20bn daily on Apapa road 'Dangote How to access opportunities in housing sector Lagos promises better pilgrimage in 2018 Ogun ruler advises subjects on health ANAN seeks synergy among accountants Marriage registry: Court decides LGAs case against FG April 30 Restructure Nigeria now, say Ohanaeze youths Army offers N3m reward for information on Shekau Buhari congratulates Ramaphosa MTN has so far paid N110bn in fine ' NCC Contributory pension: PFAs pay N501bn to retirees Tier-2 banks face capital shortfall on naira depreciation 'Fitch Ecobank offers wealth planning services to customers Agency affirms stable outlook on UBA subsidiaries FG releases pricing for $2.5bn fifth Eurobond Shareholders seek UAC water subsidiary's liquidation Stocks extend gains, index rises by 1.03% Tips for making the most of your current account Operators reject excise duties on made-in-Nigeria goods Nigeria, Indonesia trade volume hits $2.5bn Residents appeal for reversal of new Lekki tolls Industrialisation impossible without stable electricity ' Amosun Subscribers get Valentine treat from StarTimes NEPC, LCCI move to ease Nigeria's export within ECOWAS Getting the best of your arranged overdraft FIRS seals PH, Lagos firms over N700m tax debts Malabu: Court sets hearing for June 18 NACC to head trade mission to America Brandocks unveils e-commerce site for branded apparels FG trains miners in safer techniques Firm releases report on top dry cleaning firms African Union Commission endorses APRA Botswana 2018 Agric policies must be monitored to be impactful Registered voters: NWest, SWest lead Lassa fever kills man, two pregnant women in Benue Ill take Nigeria to the next level, says Buhari Buhari okays rebuilding of communities affected by herdsmens attacks Woman joins Ekiti gov race Niger CJ frees 27 Minna, Suleja prisons inmates We cant provide information on Buharis UK treatment Emefiele, CBN SAfricans jubilate as Ramaphosa succeeds Zuma BHaram member who served as guard in Lagos jailed 25 years Anti-graft war: Osinbajo blames low convictions on manipulation Buhari on private visit to Daura Army places N3m bounty on Shekau Fire scare forces Senate to end plenary Kaduna APC faction queries el-Rufai, suspends commissioner Dont sell your future, Faparusi tells voters Nigerian student develops new diagnosis for retina disease The commanding privilege of leadership Govt makes waste bins compulsory on Island Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
