Published:

Share This

For our contributions in lifting the image of the FRSC,CKN NEWS was given an award by the lead Agency last night at its 30th Anniversary Celebration in Abuja.The Award was presented to the Editor In Chief of CKN NEWS ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu here by the former FRSC Corps Marshal Gen Hannaniya rtd.More Pictures later.We thank God for this great honor bestowed on us.