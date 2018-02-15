CCT Chairman, Danladi UMAR To Appear In Court March 15

The chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Danladi Umar, would be arraigned on March 15. The date was fixed by an Abuja High Court. Umar is facing a two-count charge of corruption preferred against him by the federal government. The two-count charge marked CR/109/18 was signed by Festus Keyamo.









In the charge, Umar is accused asking for a bribe to the tune of N10million naira in 2012 while presiding over a case with Charge No. CCT/ABJ/03/13 involving one Rasheed Owolabi Taiwo, at Abuja, for a favour to be afterwards shown to him in relation to the pending Charge (in thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 12(1)(a) & (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003.









He is also alleged have received another N1.8m from the said Rasheed Owolabi through his Personal Assistant Gambo Abdullahi, for a favour to be afterwards shown to him in relation to the pending charge in discharge of his official duties and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 12(1)(a)&(b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003. The case has been assigned to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice Ishaq Bello