Cattle Colonies To Generate N12.tn,322,000 Jobs In Nigeria..Group

Even as more condemnations continue to trail the proposal by the federal government to establish cattle colony in states of the federation as panacea to ending the current wave of killings associated with Fulani herdsmen, a group under, the aegis of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, has backed the government.

The policy, according to the group, would not only generate over N1.2 trillion as an annual revenue but also create about estimated 322,000 direct new jobs for Nigerians across the country. President Buhari looking at cows The organization said it was convinced that the proposed arrangement by government was the panacea to the never-ending clashes between herdsmen and farmers given that the colony would house several ranches in a particular area with all the necessary facilities unlike ranches that could be located in every council area in the country thus causing more crisis.

To this end, it has asked opposing states and people to rescind their decisions and have a second look at the proposed policy in the interest of the country and its people. In a statement to this effect, Wednesday, and released to the media, in Abuja, by its Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Emeka Ugwanyi,the group insisted that colony was the best option in addressing herdsmen and farmers crises at the Nigeria. “Cattle colony is the best option for Nigeria now because it’s going to house several ranches with all the basic amenities in one place”.

“It will control the arbitrary spread of ranches thus making it easier for good policing. ” The policy will further create about 322,000 direct new jobs across the country and it’s estimated to generate over N1.2 trillion as an annual revenue for Nigeria. “Above all, it will permanently stop the open grazing practice, thereby halting the farmers herdsmen conflict,” the statement read.

It added:”It’s lauphable and a show of ignorance for some people to still be talking about forceful collection of land from the locals for same purpose in any part of Nigeria as no responsible government in the world does that in this age. “Nigeria should eschew partisanship as well as religious, ethnic, sectional and political sentiments that has unfortunately beclouded our sense of reasoning. “At this difficult juncture of our nation’s history, all we need to do is to sincerely & urgently seek peace by looking beyond all these divisions and give the Federal Government of Nigeria a benefit of doubt under strict supervision on the proposed colony instead of rejecting the entire idea without any better option.

“We must be committed to lasting solutions which we as an organization, believe its cattle colony for now. “We therefore appeal Nigerians to embrace the proposed cattle colony, and urge the federal government to as a matter of urgency and national security, wield the big stick on those criminal herdsmen threatening the corporate existence of our dear nation.”

It enjoined the “federal government to embark on a massive nationwide sensitization campaign on the proposed cattle colony before taking any step towards its implementation.” The group appealed to Nigerians to take a second look at the proposal. It cautioned politicians not to overheat the polity just for their selfish interests towards the 2019 elections.

The group alleged that politicians were discrediting the federal government’s laudable policy on the proposed cattle colony and the current farmers-herdsmen conflict, thereby using them as campaign tools.

“Peace and security should be the primary concern of every sane human, but we wonder why most Nigeria politicians will not stop toying with peace & security even when they have no superior argument that can solve the current farmers herdsmen conflict”.

It condoled the people and government of Nasarawa State over the “brutal and senseless killing of about seven persons in Kadarko by alleged herdsmen and therefore called on all the stakeholders to join hands to stop the spate of killings.”

