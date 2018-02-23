Catholic Church Denies Return To CAN

Published:

Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has denied media reports that it has returned to Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. CAN had informed Nigerians in a statement on Sunday that the CBCN was back to its national body after five years of withdrawal.





But in an exclusive interview with Premium Times, Wednesday, the CBCN president, Ignatius Kaigama, said although negotiations were ongoing for the expected return, the CBCN was yet to take a final decision about rejoining the umbrella body. He said: “We want to dialogue and conclude some issues of the constitution. We are still talking, we are still negotiating.





We are still re-examining how things have been, so that when we return, our return will be total and complete. So the statement you saw did not emanate from the Catholic Church, although we are working with CAN at the state levels. “When we are through with our dialogue and negotiations with the Christian Association of Nigeria and we are mutually satisfied, we as the Catholic Bishops Conference will issue a statement to that effect.”





Given the position of the CBCN, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, explained that his media aide interpreted the decision of the CBCN to attend the constitution review and the executive council meeting organised by CAN, to mean that the Catholic Bishops had returned to the association.

