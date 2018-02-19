Buhari Saved Nigeria From Economic Slump – APC Chair, Oyegun

Published:

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration saved the country from economic doom. Oyegun said this on Saturday while receiving defectors to the APC in Kogi state.





According to him, Buhari has repositioned Nigeria’s economy as revenue flow from other sources aside crude oil.“Nigeria, under President Buhari, no longer depends on oil to survive,” the APC national chairman said.





"Today, under Buhari, Nigeria has taken the lead in the agricultural production and the nation is operating on a stable economic progression.”

Share This