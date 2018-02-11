Buhari, Obasanjo, Are Expired Leaders - Gov. Fayose

Published:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has called on Nigerians to boycott President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor stated that both men have nothing to offer Nigeria.





Fayose said: "Obasanjo, Buhari and others should be done away with as they are expired leaders. "Obasanjo and Buhari are tired and should retire; we should retire them from leading this country.“The Lord God of Israelite would lead us out of this dungeon these leaders have plunged us into. "We should look for younger and fresher leaders to lead us now.”





Speaking on Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari, the governor said: "Obasanjo is the genesis of many of our problems in Nigeria. He has done so many damages to this country. "Don’t forget Obasanjo used six law makers to remove a Speaker, he was same person that levelled Odi in Niger Delta. He gave us Yar’Adua, Jonathan and also this Buhari.





"There is no longer security and the economy of Nigeria has been shrunk by 45 percent. They may begin to fight me, that is if God allows it. But I am saying that this government has failed. "Obasanjo cannot come to PDP or say anything good about the party because of the way he left the party. That is understandable. But he himself does not have electoral value.”

