Buhari Host Released UNIMAID Lecturers, 10 Wives Of Policemen In Aso Rock (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday receive the three University of Maiduguri lecturers and 10 wives of policemen recently released by Boko Haram.





Their release followed series of negotiations as directed by Buhari and was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).





The Department of State Services (DSS) had informed the commander in chief of their release on 10 February.





The lecturers were kidnapped by insurgents in Magumeri, Borno State, while the women were abducted in a raid by the militant group on a military/police convoy on Damboa Road, near Maiduguri.





