Buhari Condemns Killings, Orders Arrest Of Fulani Herdsmen With Illegal Arms

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, condemned the killings of innocent Nigerians in the country, especially in Benue and other parts of the country as well as those by other hoodlums. The president has however issued a standing order to security agencies to arrest anybody found bearing arms illegally.





Mr President also warn against reprisal attacks as a way to strengthen security in parts of the country. Buhari in Nassarawa Buhari, who issued the warning while inaugurating the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia, Nasarawa State also admonished victims of reported attacks and urged them not to engage in reprisals.





He enjoined all citizens to always resist the temptation of engaging in reprisals, saying the Federal Government is working hard to ensure that peace and stability reign supreme across the country. He reassured the people of North Central region that his administration would no longer tolerate the unwarranted killing of innocent citizens.





Buhari said the federal government had put in place adequate measures to end the crisis and maintain law and order. "I also want to assure the people of the North Central and indeed all Nigerians that the federal government is working day and night to ensure peace and stability returns. "We have deployed additional resources to all the affected areas to maintain law and order.





"The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated. “I appeal to all Nigerians to refrain from reprisal attacks. The security agencies have standing order to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms. “I will once again express my condolences and sympathy to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts,’’ he said.

