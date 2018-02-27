Buhari Attends APC Caucus Meeting In Abuja...Read Communiqué

Published:

Communiqué issued by the forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen after their meeting in Abuja on Monday, 26th February, 2018.The forum after dissections and thorough appraisal of the APC-led Government hereby unanimously pass a vote of confidence on our dear President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Chairman of our great party Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other leaders of our great party for their numerous achievements despite the challenges so far experienced in our dear country. We also urge Mr. President to present himself for second tenure come 2019.The forum hereby also resolved as follows:a. That we support His Excellency Senator Bola Tinubu-led peace and reconciliation committee and urge the committee to expedite action in reconciling members of the party. The forum also calls on all the members of our great party to give maximum support to the committee to achieve sustainable peace in the partyb. In view of the short period between the time available for the proposed party congresses and INEC published time-table for conduct of party primaries and general elections, the forum resolved that the tenure of the present officers of the party at all levels be extended by 2 years to avert challenges in the party.c. in view of the reasons as adduced above, and the fact that the present constitution as amended in 2014 has not been fully tested in the short life of the party, the forum resolved that the proposed amendment of the party constitution be suspended.d. The forum extends our heartfelt condolences and sympathizes with the good people of Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Yobe and Bomo States for the attacks on them by the enemies of our dear country.