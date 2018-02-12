Brilliant Student Offered Scholarship Via CKN NEWS Post By Enugu State Gov,Gains University Admission

Published:

SHE IS NOW AN UNDERGRADUATEWe are sure you remember her story.She made 9 A1 in her WAEC..Her achievement was brought to CKN NEWS attention by her aunty Adaora Appolonia Uche.We had to amplifier that on our page..The write up caught the attention of Laurence Ani An SA to the Governor of Enugu State.He informed the feat to His Excellency who promptly invited her to Government House ,Enugu.She was instantly given a scholarship to cover her University education.You can now imagine how happy we were with this post from Laurence Ani."Sometimes the most profound legacies aren't those that make the headlines.A few months ago, my attention was drawn to a trending story - thanks to Chris Kehinde Nwandu - about a highflying student from Enugu State who had nine distinctions in the 2016/17 West African School Certificate Exams. I passed on such information to my principal, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who promptly instructed that the young lady be invited to the state executive council meeting along with her parents.The student, Miss Chinaecherem Cynthia Ali, was subsequently offered a scholarship to pursue any course of study in a Nigerian university. On Saturday, February 10, this year, she joined about ten thousand other students in a matriculation ceremony at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She would be studying Combined Biological Studies and may switch to Medical Sciences in her second year, subject to her first year performance.Join me in wishing her more strength and resilience to soar to greater heights.Although some may frown at the tendency to laud elected officials for performing what are more or less their statutory functions, however in a clime where the performance of such duties or demonstrating a willingness thereof is on a perpetual decline, the propriety becomes increasingly compelling.So a big kudos to Governor Ugwuanyi in helping to sustain the young lady's faith in humanity and the state. Indeed, as he often says, it should always be about the people because that's the reason governments exist."